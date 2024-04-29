DITV: Behind the Designs at UI’s Recycled Runway Fashion Show
This year was the third year of the Universities Recycled Runway Fashion Show and the theme was Fast Fashion. Designers talked about what the even meant to them and how important sustainability is to the campus.
