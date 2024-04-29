The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Pro-Palestine protesters call on Miller-Meeks, Speaker Johnson for an end of U.S. aid to Israel
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson visits IC to support Miller-Meeks campaign
Photos: Pro-Palestine supporters demonstrate outside of GOP fundraising event
Iowa City students training to guide runners who are visually impaired
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s series loss against Nebraska
Advertisement

DITV: Annual Human Library Returns

The Human Library fostered discussion about often stigmatized subjects.
Byline photo of Cara Dulin
Cara Dulin, DITV Reporter
April 29, 2024
More to Discover
More in DITV
DITV: You Have the Right to an Attorney-- and a Hefty Bill
DITV: You Have the Right to an Attorney-- and a Hefty Bill
DITV: House Speaker Mike Johnson Attracts Protestors in Iowa City
DITV: House Speaker Mike Johnson Attracts Protestors in Iowa City
DITV: Board of Regents members converge at Iowa State
DITV: Board of Regents members converge at Iowa State
More in DITV News
DITV: Students Concerned about Proposed Parking Changes
DITV: Students Concerned about Proposed Parking Changes
DITV: Behind the Designs at UIs Recycled Runway Fashion Show
DITV: Behind the Designs at UI's Recycled Runway Fashion Show
DITV: Iowa City International Documentary Film Festival returns for its 19th year
DITV: Iowa City International Documentary Film Festival returns for it's 19th year
About the Contributor
Cara Dulin
Cara Dulin, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Cara Dulin is a reporter for DITV. She is a fourth year in SJMC majoring in journalism and economics and minoring in Spanish and translation. She enjoys learning about and reporting on politics and the arts.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in