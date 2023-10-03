Iowa’s congressional delegation voted against resolution to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Iowa representatives in the U.S. Congress voted against a hard-right Republican-led revolt that ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday.

Iowa lawmakers were among 210 Republicans who voted to keep McCarthy. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., led a bid to remove McCarthy from his speakership after he relied on Democratic support for a continuing resolution that helped avert a government shutdown over the weekend.

Gaetz and other Republicans have threatened to use the motion to vacate the speakership to remove McCarthy if he were to go against their wishes. McCarthy made the motion to vacate easier to bring to a vote in January after 15 failed votes to install McCarthy as speaker.

Eight Republicans, including Gaetz, and all 208 Democrats voted to remove McCarthy on Tuesday afternoon making Kevin McCarthy the first speaker removed by a motion to vacate.

Iowa Republicans all supported McCarthy as the far-right flank of their party sought to bring McCarthy’s speakership to an end.

Hinson

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, said Gaetz’s bid to remove McCarthy killed Republicans’ efforts to enact meaningful spending reforms before the next deadline to pass a spending bill looms.

“Republicans had an opportunity to focus all our energy against the disastrous Biden agenda that has resulted in open borders, rampant inflation, and skyrocketing crime,” Hinson said. “Hard-working Americans are the ones who pay the price for political games like these – not the selfish politicians who play them.”

Miller-Meeks

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, echoed Hinson on the house floor on Tuesday, adding in a social media post that the motion served as a distraction from Republicans goal to “fortify our porous borders.”

“A motion to vacate is going to continue to derail our appropriations bills process in bringing those bills to the floor,” Miller-Meeks said on the house floor. “It will upset and further erode our ability to investigate the Biden family corruption, which we’ve made significant progress.”