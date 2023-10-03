The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa’s congressional delegation voted against resolution to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy was ousted after hard-right Republicans joined Democrats to support Matt Gaetz’s resolution.
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
October 3, 2023
Feb+7%2C+2023%3B+Washington%2C+DC%2C+USA%3B+President+Joe+Biden+prepares+to+deliver+the+State+of+the+Union+address+to+a+joint+session+of+Congress+at+the+Capitol%2C+Tuesday%2C+Feb.+7%2C+2023%2C+in+Washington%2C+as+Vice+President+Kamala+Harris%2C+House+Speaker+Kevin+McCarthy+of+Calif.%2C+and+Clerk+of+the+House+of+the+Representatives+Cheryl+Johnson+watch.
Jacquelyn Martin/Pool-USA TODAY NETWORK
Feb 7, 2023; Washington, DC, USA; President Joe Biden prepares to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., and Clerk of the House of the Representatives Cheryl Johnson watch.

Iowa representatives in the U.S. Congress voted against a hard-right Republican-led revolt that ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday.

Iowa lawmakers were among 210 Republicans who voted to keep McCarthy. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., led a bid to remove McCarthy from his speakership after he relied on Democratic support for a continuing resolution that helped avert a government shutdown over the weekend.

Gaetz and other Republicans have threatened to use the motion to vacate the speakership to remove McCarthy if he were to go against their wishes. McCarthy made the motion to vacate easier to bring to a vote in January after 15 failed votes to install McCarthy as speaker.

Eight Republicans, including Gaetz, and all 208 Democrats voted to remove McCarthy on Tuesday afternoon making Kevin McCarthy the first speaker removed by a motion to vacate.

Iowa Republicans all supported McCarthy as the far-right flank of their party sought to bring McCarthy’s speakership to an end.

Hinson

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, said Gaetz’s bid to remove McCarthy killed Republicans’ efforts to enact meaningful spending reforms before the next deadline to pass a spending bill looms.

“Republicans had an opportunity to focus all our energy against the disastrous Biden agenda that has resulted in open borders, rampant inflation, and skyrocketing crime,” Hinson said. “Hard-working Americans are the ones who pay the price for political games like these – not the selfish politicians who play them.”

Miller-Meeks

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, echoed Hinson on the house floor on Tuesday, adding in a social media post that the motion served as a distraction from Republicans goal to “fortify our porous borders.”

“A motion to vacate is going to continue to derail our appropriations bills process in bringing those bills to the floor,” Miller-Meeks said on the house floor. “It will upset and further erode our ability to investigate the Biden family corruption, which we’ve made significant progress.”
About the Contributor
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
