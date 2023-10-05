Hinson, Miller-Meeks support Steve Scalise for new speaker of the House

U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, are supporting House Majority leader Steve Scalise, R-La., following the ouster of former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif on Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., led a bid to remove McCarthy from his speakership on Tuesday. The bid came after McCarthy relied on Democratic support for a continuing resolution that helped avert a government shutdown over the weekend.

Gaetz and other Republicans threatened to use the motion to vacate the speakership and remove McCarthy if he were to go against their wishes. The motion to vacate became easier to bring to a vote in January after 15 failed votes to install McCarthy as speaker.

Hinson said Republicans need a speaker who can hold the Republican conference together and keep their grasp on a razor thin majority. Currently, Republicans only have a nine-vote majority in the house.

“Not only is Steve a principled conservative, he has overcome adversity far beyond the infighting in our Conference right now,” Hinson said in a Thursday news release. “He has the grit, strength, and faith to lead us and deliver for the American people.”

Miller-Meeks showed her support on X, formerly known as Twitter, for majority leader Scalise.