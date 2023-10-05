Hinson, Miller-Meeks support Steve Scalise for new speaker of the House

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Two Iowa representatives are supporting Majority Leader Steve Scalise for Speaker.
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
October 5, 2023
U.S.+Rep.+Ashley+Hinson%2C+R-Iowa%2C+speaks+to+supporters+during+a+watch+party+for+the+2022+Iowa+midterm+elections+at+Spare+Time+in+Cedar+Rapids%2C+Iowa%2C+on+Tuesday%2C+Nov.+8%2C+2022.+Hinson+is+up+for+reelection+for+her+seat+in+the+house+against+state+Sen.+Liz+Mathis%2C+D-Hiawatha.+Because+of+redistricting%2C+Hinson+is+now+battling+for+Iowa%E2%80%99s+2nd+Congressional+District%2C+previously+she+held+the+seat+for+the+1st+Congressional+District.+Hinson+announced+her+victory+after+Mathis+conceded.
Ayrton Breckenridge
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, speaks to supporters during a watch party for the 2022 Iowa midterm elections at Spare Time in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Hinson is up for reelection for her seat in the house against state Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha. Because of redistricting, Hinson is now battling for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, previously she held the seat for the 1st Congressional District. Hinson announced her victory after Mathis conceded.

U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, are supporting House Majority leader Steve Scalise, R-La., following the ouster of former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif on Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., led a bid to remove McCarthy from his speakership on Tuesday. The bid came after McCarthy relied on Democratic support for a continuing resolution that helped avert a government shutdown over the weekend.

Gaetz and other Republicans threatened to use the motion to vacate the speakership and remove McCarthy if he were to go against their wishes. The motion to vacate became easier to bring to a vote in January after 15 failed votes to install McCarthy as speaker.

Hinson said Republicans need a speaker who can hold the Republican conference together and keep their grasp on a razor thin majority. Currently, Republicans only have a nine-vote majority in the house.

“Not only is Steve a principled conservative, he has overcome adversity far beyond the infighting in our Conference right now,” Hinson said in a Thursday news release. “He has the grit, strength, and faith to lead us and deliver for the American people.”

Miller-Meeks showed her support on X, formerly known as Twitter, for majority leader Scalise.
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
