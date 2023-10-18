Mariannette Miller-Meeks receives death threats following speaker vote

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, reports she received credible death threats and “a barrage of threatening phone calls” following her vote for U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, the chairwomen of the House Appropriations Committee, for the Speaker of the House on Wednesday.

Miller-Meeks originally supported Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the party’s pick for speaker in a Tuesday vote but voted for Granger Wednesday after increasing concern for Jordan’s direct tactics.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Miller-Meeks said she couldn’t support Jordan for the speakership after his direct tactics for garnering votes become more evident after the first speaker vote.

Jordan has utilized an intense pressure campaign, using allies and conservative commentators, to publicly and privately pressure dissenters.

“One thing I cannot stomach, or support is a bully,” Miller-Meeks said in a news release. “Someone who threatens another with bodily harm or tries to suppress differing opinions undermines opportunity for unity and regard for freedom of speech.”

During the roll call vote on Wednesday, Miller-Meeks supported Granger because of her fiscal leadership in the appropriations committee and her record as a “staunch conservative.”

Miller-Meeks said the party needs a consensus candidate for speaker to unite the house and pass conservative priorities.

The fight for speaker comes two weeks after several far-right members of the House Republicans ousted speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Far-right members, like Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., called for the end to McCarthy’s speakership after McCarthy worked with Democrats to pass a stop-gap spending bill to avert a shutdown in late September.