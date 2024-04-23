Review | New Taylor Swift album is heartbreaking with similarities to her previous work

Global popstar Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department” on April 19. Die-hard Swifties have anticipated the album since it was announced at the Grammy Awards in February.

It lived up to the hype.

Not only did Swift release the album like fans expected, but she also released a bonus album with fifteen extra songs. She revealed the second album in an Instagram post the night of the release, which shocked fans.

Many have speculated the album is focused on her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, so fans expected an emotional rollercoaster of an album — and they were right.

Swift yearns to change a man who cannot be changed, and she is forced to leave a relationship with someone she calls the “loss of her life.”

Throughout the songs, you can see her journey through love, before accepting that the relationship is over and moving on. In “So Long London,” one of my favorite songs on the track list, she finally waves goodbye to her old lover after feeling mentally exhausted.

The album tackles heartbreak, loneliness, and Swift’s emotions in ways fans have never heard before. Her extreme vulnerability in the album led to some great music.

However, the album does feel a little stale. The overall sound is something many Swifties have heard before.

The lyrics remind me of Swift’s previous project “Evermore” with a hint of “Midnights” sprinkled in. The backing instrumentals also give “Midnights” vibes.

Despite its redundancies, the album is still enjoyable and fresh.

Truly, the lyrics are the best part of this whole album, bringing fans closer to understanding Swift’s insecurities, hopes, and devastations.

Swift does include some weaker songs on this project that I didn’t enjoy, but overall, the tracks on this album are incredible.

Some of the best and most emotional songs were “But Daddy I Love Him,” “loml” and “The Alchemy.”

Overall, Swift’s album is a lyrical masterpiece, despite some similarities to her past work.