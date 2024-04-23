The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Dane’s Dairy transitions to new ownership
Iowa City man sentenced for gun negligence leading to 3-year-old's death
JoCo nonprofit refutes county’s claim to reallocate affordable housing funding
UI students disappointed with proposed parking permit and ticket price increases
Gov. Kim Reynolds declares Monday ‘Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball Appreciation Day’
Advertisement

Review | New Taylor Swift album is heartbreaking with similarities to her previous work

Released April 19, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ follows heartbreak and leaving a relationship.
Byline photo of Sophia Connolly
Sophia Connolly, Arts Reporter
April 23, 2024
Taylor+Swift+walks+the+red+carpet+at+the+NSAI+Awards+at+the+Ryman+Auditorium+in+Nashville%2C+Tenn.%2C+Tuesday%2C+Sept.+20%2C+2022.
Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
Taylor Swift walks the red carpet at the NSAI Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Global popstar Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department” on April 19. Die-hard Swifties have anticipated the album since it was announced at the Grammy Awards in February.

It lived up to the hype.

Not only did Swift release the album like fans expected, but she also released a bonus album with fifteen extra songs. She revealed the second album in an Instagram post the night of the release, which shocked fans.

Many have speculated the album is focused on her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, so fans expected an emotional rollercoaster of an album — and they were right.

Swift yearns to change a man who cannot be changed, and she is forced to leave a relationship with someone she calls the “loss of her life.”

Throughout the songs, you can see her journey through love, before accepting that the relationship is over and moving on. In “So Long London,” one of my favorite songs on the track list, she finally waves goodbye to her old lover after feeling mentally exhausted.

The album tackles heartbreak, loneliness, and Swift’s emotions in ways fans have never heard before. Her extreme vulnerability in the album led to some great music.

However, the album does feel a little stale. The overall sound is something many Swifties have heard before.

The lyrics remind me of Swift’s previous project “Evermore” with a hint of “Midnights” sprinkled in. The backing instrumentals also give “Midnights” vibes.

Despite its redundancies, the album is still enjoyable and fresh.

Truly, the lyrics are the best part of this whole album, bringing fans closer to understanding Swift’s insecurities, hopes, and devastations.

Swift does include some weaker songs on this project that I didn’t enjoy, but overall, the tracks on this album are incredible.

Some of the best and most emotional songs were “But Daddy I Love Him,” “loml” and “The Alchemy.”

Overall, Swift’s album is a lyrical masterpiece, despite some similarities to her past work.
More to Discover
More in Arts
Maggie Rogers performs on the first day of the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
Review | Maggie Rogers’ new album ‘Don’t Forget Me’ leaves a little to be desired
Comic books are seen on display at Daydreams Comics in Iowa City on Thursday, April 1.
UI comic book magazine promotes student artists and writers
Joe Hermann works at the greenhouse in Biology Building East on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The gardening team works to cultivate native plants and grow greens for the UIowa Food Pantry.
Digging into the weeds of gardening: the rise of native planting
More in Music
Doug Collins and the Receptionists perform at Elrays in Iowa City on Friday, April 19, 2024.
Doug Collins and the Receptionists bring country-pop sound to IC
The Indigo Girls perform at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
Indigo Girls grace the stage at Englert Theater 
The Indigo Girls perform at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
Photos: Indigo Girls live in Iowa City at the Englert Theatre
More in Reviews
A projector runs during the premiere of The Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop’s feature film, Lost In The In-between: Graduating Into 2020, at the Chauncey at FilmScene in Iowa City on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The film follows five Iowa graduates as they find their place in the world post graduation during a global pandemic.
Review | ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ kept me captivated
Jan 15, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Jesse Eisenberg at the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY
Review | ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ is the pro-environment movie we need right now
Riverside Theater is seen outside after 24ThankYou’s set during the Mission Creek Festival at Riverside Theater on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Review | ‘Herein Lies the Truth’ examines storytelling in a completely unique way
About the Contributor
Sophia Connolly
Sophia Connolly
(she/her/hers)
Sophia Connolly is a first-year honors student studying journalism and mass communications. She is interested in politics, community events and exploring unique perspectives. After college, she plans to go to law school or graduate school.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in