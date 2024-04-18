Photos: Indigo Girls live in Iowa City at the Englert Theatre

Hundreds of Iowa City community members filled the Englert Theatre for a sold-out show headlining the Indigo Girls on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Once fans made their way into the theatre, the show opened with singer-songwriter Lucy WainWright Roche. Roche was a hit among the crowd, with her wide range of songs and jokes mixed in between songs. She reminisced about Iowa City with the crowd and talked about her life touring and traveling.

The Indigo Girls then took the stage to the reception of the audience. Their performance featured instrumentation ranging from acoustic and electric guitars to mandolin ukulele and fiddle accompaniment. Audience members sang and danced to a wide range of songs played during the set. The Iowa City crowd was particularly excited about the signed Caitlin Clark Iowa Women’s Basketball shirt worn by Emily Saliers.

The Indigo Girls and Lucy WainWright Roche will play again at the Englert for the second time on Thursday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m.