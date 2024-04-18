The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s midweek victory over Bradley
Caitlin Clark to sign eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike, receive signature shoe
Iowa Senate gives final approval of governor’s literacy bill
Caitlin Clark appears on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’
Iowa men’s basketball picks up guard Drew Thelwell from transfer portal
Advertisement

Photos: Indigo Girls live in Iowa City at the Englert Theatre

Ethan McLaughlin, Photojournalist
April 18, 2024

Hundreds of Iowa City community members filled the Englert Theatre for a sold-out show headlining the Indigo Girls on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Once fans made their way into the theatre, the show opened with singer-songwriter Lucy WainWright Roche. Roche was a hit among the crowd, with her wide range of songs and jokes mixed in between songs. She reminisced about Iowa City with the crowd and talked about her life touring and traveling.

The Indigo Girls then took the stage to the reception of the audience. Their performance featured instrumentation ranging from acoustic and electric guitars to mandolin ukulele and fiddle accompaniment. Audience members sang and danced to a wide range of songs played during the set. The Iowa City crowd was particularly excited about the signed Caitlin Clark Iowa Women’s Basketball shirt worn by Emily Saliers.

The Indigo Girls and Lucy WainWright Roche will play again at the Englert for the second time on Thursday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m.

2024_04_17_IndigoGirls_EM_0001
Gallery14 Photos
Ethan McLaughlin
Fans gather outside as the doors open for a concert headlining the Indigo girls at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

More to Discover
More in Arts
Bestselling author and Indianapolis resident John Green expresses his thoughts on libraries banning books as the Indianapolis Public Library kicked off national Banned Books Week with a discussion on Oct 2, 2023, at the Indianapolis Central Branch Public Library.
Ask the Author | John Green on banning book laws, fan base growth
Ahzia Hester performs during The Daily Iowan Headliners in The Daily Iowan newsroom in the Adler Journalism building on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Four groups will be featured in the series’ second season.
Headliners | Ahzia
Cinematography filmmaking conceptual image in between takes
Review | ‘Quiet on Set’ could be a turning point for those harmed by Hollywood
More in Multimedia
Martha Gordon practices yoga in her studio in Iowa City on Thursday April 11, 2024. Gordon has practiced yoga in Iowa City for over 20 years. (Shaely Odean/The Daily Iowan).
Above the Fold: Finding empowerment and peace through yoga
Barbora Pokorna hitting the ball during a tennis meet at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreational Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The Hawkeyes swept Penn State, 4-0.
Photos: Iowa tennis vs. Penn State
The Iowa men’s golf team playing in the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course on Sunday April, 14, 2024. The Hawkeyes finished in sixth place out of 16 teams.
Photos: Hawkeye Invitational day two
More in Music
Jan 26, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ezra Koenig accepts the award for Best Alternative Music Album accepts on behalf of Vampire Weekend for Father Of The Bride during the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony on Jan. 26, 2020 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.
Review | Vampire Weekend’s ‘Only God Was Above Us’ is sure to get stuck in your head
Machine Gun Kelly jumps into the pit at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Friday October 1, 2021.
Review | Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd’s album ‘genre : sadboy’ may be the worst release of 2024
Doctors in Concert at the Coralville Center for the Preforming Arts on April, 5th, 2024. Isaac Samuel and Joel Berger preforming. (Emma Gutzman/The Daily Iowan)
‘Doctors in Concert’ celebrates medicine, music for UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in