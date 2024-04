The No. 61 Iowa women’s tennis team swept Penn State at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center in Iowa City on Senior Day on Sunday, April 14th. The Hawkeyes defeated the Lions 4-0.

The Hawkeyes hold a record of 10-10 overall and 5-4 in Big Ten. The day was significant to one senior, Vipasha Mehra, who clinched doubles and singles victories.

The Hawkeyes will face Michigan in a set of away games next weekend, finishing their regular season competition.