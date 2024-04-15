Las Vegas Aces select Kate Martin in second round of WNBA Draft

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Martin was the 18th overall pick.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Trey Benson and Kenna Roering
April 15, 2024
Iowa+guard+Kate+Martin+smiles+during+a+basketball+game+between+No.+4+Iowa+and+Illinois+inside+a+sold-out+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City%2C+Iowa%2C+on+Sunday%2C+Feb.+25%2C+2024.+
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Kate Martin smiles during a basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Illinois inside a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

Kate Martin is headed to the WNBA.

After six years with the Iowa women’s basketball team, Martin was selected by the Las Vegas Aces with the 18th overall pick in Monday night’s WNBA Draft. The Aces have won the championship the last two seasons. 

Martin wasn’t one of the 15 athletes invited to attend the draft, but she was in Brooklyn anyway to support teammate Caitlin Clark, who was the overall No. 1 pick. This is the first time under head coach Lisa Bluder that two Hawkeyes have been selected in the same WNBA Draft. 

Martin joins former Hawkeye Megan Gustafson on the Aces. The pair suited up together in 2018-19, the season in which Gustafson won National Player of the Year and the Hawkeyes made it to the Elite Eight.

“All I wanted was an opportunity, and I got it,” Martin told Holly Rowe after her name was called on Monday. “I’m really excited to get there, and I know I’m going to give it all I got.”

Martin played an influential role behind Clark and helped lead Iowa to back-to-back national title games. Out of Edwardsville, Illinois,  Martin stands as the first Iowa women’s basketball player to amass 900+ points, 500+ rebounds, 400+ assists, 120+ steals, and 60+ blocks in a career. Known as ‘The Glue,’ Martin’s leadership is sure to benefit the Aces in the locker room and on the court. 

Martin was Iowa’s third-leading scorer this season,  averaging a career-high 13.1 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Martin was only behind Clark’s impressive 31.6 points per game and second-year Hannah Stuelke’s 14 points per game.  

Martin’s draft stock saw a significant upbringing during postseason play. Martin averaged 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game throughout the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament. 

“I’m so proud of Kate because her dreams came true,” Bluder told Hawkeye Sports. “She has been such a big part of our program over the last six years. Her efforts did not go unnoticed by her peers. I wish Kate all the success with this next step!”
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
