Las Vegas Aces select Kate Martin in second round of WNBA Draft

Kate Martin is headed to the WNBA.

After six years with the Iowa women’s basketball team, Martin was selected by the Las Vegas Aces with the 18th overall pick in Monday night’s WNBA Draft. The Aces have won the championship the last two seasons.

Martin wasn’t one of the 15 athletes invited to attend the draft, but she was in Brooklyn anyway to support teammate Caitlin Clark, who was the overall No. 1 pick. This is the first time under head coach Lisa Bluder that two Hawkeyes have been selected in the same WNBA Draft.

Martin joins former Hawkeye Megan Gustafson on the Aces. The pair suited up together in 2018-19, the season in which Gustafson won National Player of the Year and the Hawkeyes made it to the Elite Eight.

“All I wanted was an opportunity, and I got it,” Martin told Holly Rowe after her name was called on Monday. “I’m really excited to get there, and I know I’m going to give it all I got.”

Martin played an influential role behind Clark and helped lead Iowa to back-to-back national title games. Out of Edwardsville, Illinois, Martin stands as the first Iowa women’s basketball player to amass 900+ points, 500+ rebounds, 400+ assists, 120+ steals, and 60+ blocks in a career. Known as ‘The Glue,’ Martin’s leadership is sure to benefit the Aces in the locker room and on the court.

Martin was Iowa’s third-leading scorer this season, averaging a career-high 13.1 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Martin was only behind Clark’s impressive 31.6 points per game and second-year Hannah Stuelke’s 14 points per game.

Martin’s draft stock saw a significant upbringing during postseason play. Martin averaged 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game throughout the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament.

“I’m so proud of Kate because her dreams came true,” Bluder told Hawkeye Sports. “She has been such a big part of our program over the last six years. Her efforts did not go unnoticed by her peers. I wish Kate all the success with this next step!”