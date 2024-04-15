DITV: Iowa City Community Demonstrates to Keep RVAP Active
The UI dissolved the Rape Victim Advocacy Program and will transition its services to the Domestic Violence Intervention Program. Members of the community talked about the impact that RVAP has and why they believe it should stay on campus
