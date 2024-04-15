The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Iowa City Community Demonstrates to Keep RVAP Active

The UI dissolved the Rape Victim Advocacy Program and will transition its services to the Domestic Violence Intervention Program. Members of the community talked about the impact that RVAP has and why they believe it should stay on campus
Byline photo of Tara Gillespie
Tara Gillespie, DITV Reporter
April 15, 2024
About the Contributor
Tara Gillespie, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Tara Gillespie is a DITV reporter. she is a freshman, majoring in communications. She is really passionate about sports, specifically football, and would love to report on one of many that Iowa has to offer.
