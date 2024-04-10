The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Miller-Meeks now heads caucus of climate-minded conservatives, the second-ever to lead the caucus
Q&A | U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks on new position, reforms to legal immigration
Q&A | U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson speaks on southern border
Iowa politicians react to Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan
Miller-Meeks, Hinson don’t support move to oust Speaker Mike Johnson
DITV: Downtown Provides Resources to Keep Businesses Open During Construction
The Iowa CIty Downtown District is implementing resources to help keep residents shopping at Dubuque St. businesses during the reconstruction project.
Brady Behrend
,
DITV Reporter
April 10, 2024
About the Contributor
Brady Behrend
, DITV Reporter
(he/him)
Brady Behrend is a Junior Journalism and Mass Communications major. This is his first year as a reporter for DITV and he is interested in sports and campus events.
