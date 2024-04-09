The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Review | Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd’s album ‘genre : sadboy’ may be the worst release of 2024

The collab EP from MGK and Trippie Redd is a generational project in all the worst ways.
Byline photo of Evan Weidl
Evan Weidl, Opinions Columnist
April 9, 2024
Machine+Gun+Kelly+jumps+into+the+pit+at+the+Austin+City+Limits+Music+Festival+in+Zilker+Park+on+Friday+October+1%2C+2021.
Jay Janner / American-Statesman
Machine Gun Kelly jumps into the pit at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Friday October 1, 2021.

The album “genre : sadboy” in one word, a yikes.

Hip-hop artists Trippie Redd and Machine Gun Kelly teamed up for a 10-song EP titled “genre : sadboy,” released on March 29.

My expectations for the artists were low, and the title somehow lowered them even further. With over 25 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, Trippie Redd is one of the more prominent hip-hop artists of the late 2010s, boasting hits such as “Dark Knight Dummo” and “Miss the Rage.” While there was a time and place for Trippie’s style, he has released nothing but lengthy, milquetoast albums in the last few years. These days, his creative juices run like water in the Atacama Desert.

I make no exaggerations when I say that Machine Gun Kelly, or MGK, might be the worst major artist of the last decade. After getting bullied out of the rap game by Eminem, he famously switched to pop punk. Sporting cheap mall-punk aesthetics, juvenile songwriting, and ear-scorching vocals, MGK’s music is memorable in all the wrong ways.

Upon announcement of the album, several prominent critics expressed their low expectations for the album on X, formerly known as Twitter, to which MGK responded angrily. A producer whose beat was featured on the album expressed his disappointment in learning that his work was selected for the album, and MGK and Trippie responded by informing him that his work had been removed from the album.

Perhaps “genre : saltyboy” would have been a more appropriate title.

While the album’s 10-track duration clocks in at only 27 minutes, the duo pulled off the remarkable achievement of time travel. By the last song, “summer’s gone,” I felt like I had been listening for 27 weeks.

It was as if I was trapped in a “Groundhog Day”-type scenario except, instead of every day repeating, each track repeated the same uninspiring, shallow garbage. Like Bill Murray’s character, I was very eager to move past every song, only to experience the same thing with each successive track.

“genre : sadboy” is one of the worst albums I’ve ever heard. If this were the first album I had ever listened to, I’d think God created music to punish humanity.
About the Contributor
Evan Weidl, Opinions Editor
he/him/his
Evan Weidl is a senior majoring in political science. He previously worked in the opinions section as a columnist.
