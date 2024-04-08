The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Top Stories
Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall finish illustrious Iowa women’s basketball careers in national championship loss
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game – No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 1 South Carolina
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Women's Basketball team get ready for National Championship
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on South Carolina in the national championship
DITV Sports: Gabbie Marshall's relentless defense is key factor in Iowa Women's Basketball Title run
DITV: Sustainability Projects Function with Help from Student Government

The Green Initiative fund from Undergraduate Student Government help student’s sustainability projects function. DITV’s Jordan Tovar has the details of how groups get the grant and who it’s helping.
Jordan Tovar, DITV Reporter
April 8, 2024
Scott Griffin performs during 24ThankYou’s set during the Mission Creek Festival at Riverside Theater on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Iowa guard Kate Martin and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walk off the court during the NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The Gamecocks defeated the Hawkeyes, 87-75.
Iowa fans watch the NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on Sunday, April 7, 2024. South Carolina defeated Iowa 87-75.
About the Contributor
Jordan Tovar, DITV Reporter
Jordan Tovar is a news reporter for DITV. He is currently a sophomore at the University of Iowa, majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications. Jordan started at DITV in fall of 2022.
