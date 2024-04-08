The Daily Iowan
News
Campus
Crime/Courts
Election Wrap
Downtown
Higher Education
Local Government
Amplify
Politics
Local
State
National
PolitiFact Iowa
Sports
Women’s Basketball
Men’s Basketball
Football
Wrestling
Caitlin Clark
Opinions
Columns
Editorials
Point/Counterpoints
Guest Opinions
Letters to the Editor
Editorial Policy
Arts
Music
Events
Theater
Features
Student Spotlight
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Graphics
Podcast
Projects
DITV
Latest Newscast
Previous Newscasts
News
Sports
Donate
Public Notices
More
RSS Feed
YouTube
Instagram
Facebook
Submit Search
Search
Menu
The Daily Iowan
News
News
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Opinions
Arts
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Projects
Amplify
Contact Us
Staff
Advertise
DITV News Video
More
The Daily Iowan
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Menu
The Daily Iowan
News
News
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Opinions
Arts
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Projects
Amplify
Contact Us
Staff
Advertise
DITV News Video
More
The Daily Iowan
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Top Stories
Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall finish illustrious Iowa women’s basketball careers in national championship loss
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game – No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 1 South Carolina
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Women's Basketball team get ready for National Championship
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on South Carolina in the national championship
DITV Sports: Gabbie Marshall's relentless defense is key factor in Iowa Women's Basketball Title run
DITV: Mission Creek Returns for its Nineteenth Year
The Mission Creek festival returns to Iowa City to celebrate music and literature around the area.
David Consuelos
,
DITV Reporter
April 8, 2024
0
More to Discover
More in DITV
DITV Sports: Iowa Falls to South Carolina in National Championship, Clark Checks Out for Final Time
DITV: Hawkeyes' React to National Championship Loss
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Women's Basketball team get ready for National Championship
More in DITV News
DITV: IC Community Celebrates International Transgender Day of Visibility
DITV: UI Library Exhibit Programming Addresses Censorship
DITV: COGS Demonstrate During One Day For Iowa
About the Contributor
David Consuelos
, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
David Consuelos is a senior at the University of Iowa. This is his second year at the Daily Iowan and he is studying Analytical Economics. he enjoys reporting on local businesses, events, and Hawkeye sports.
Contact Us
Staff
Donate
Newsletters
Print Subscription
Reprints and Permissions
Publishing Guidelines
Editorial Policy
RSS Feeds
Job Opportunities
Apply
Job Descriptions
FAQ
Scholarship Opportunities
Advertise
Advertising Info / Rate Card
Today’s Classified Ads
The Daily Iowan archives (1868-present)
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. •
FLEX Pro WordPress Theme
by
SNO
•
Log in
Close
Close Modal Window
Close