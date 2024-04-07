DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Women’s Basketball team get ready for National Championship

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball team have had an unforgettable season, beating Angel Reese and LSU in the Elite 8 and then taking down Paige Bueckers and UConn in the Final Four. But now they get ready to face off against the 36-0 unbeaten South Carolina Gamecocks led by Head Coach Dawn Staley.

0