DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Women's Basketball team get ready for National Championship
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on South Carolina in the national championship
DITV Sports: Gabbie Marshall's relentless defense is key factor in Iowa Women's Basketball Title run
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes excited for challenge against South Carolina in national championship
Iowa women’s basketball sets all-time viewership record in 71-69 victory over UConn
Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball team have had an unforgettable season, beating Angel Reese and LSU in the Elite 8 and then taking down Paige Bueckers and UConn in the Final Four. But now they get ready to face off against the 36-0 unbeaten South Carolina Gamecocks led by Head Coach Dawn Staley.
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
April 7, 2024
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
