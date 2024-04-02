The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
DITV Sports: Addi O'Grady's lockdown defense pushes the Iowa Hawkeyes past LSU in Elite 8 win
DITV Sports: Iowa Women's Basketball gets revenge on LSU in Elite 8 as Caitlin Clark scores 41
Addison O'Grady plays crucial minutes, gives Angel Reese 'fits' in Iowa's Elite Eight win over LSU
Caitlin Clark avenges national championship loss to LSU with record-breaking performance in Elite Eight
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Elite Eight: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU
Advertisement

DITV Sports: Iowa Women’s Basketball gets revenge on LSU in Elite 8 as Caitlin Clark scores 41

One year removed from the National Championship, Iowa beats LSU 94-87 behind a 41-point and 12-assist performance by Caitlin Clark. DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick has more on the most anticipated game in Women’s Basketball history
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
April 2, 2024
More to Discover
More in Women's Basketball
Iowa center Addison OGrady and LSU forward Angel Reese fight for a spot in the lane during an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at the Hilton Hotel in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers, 94-87.
Addison O'Grady plays crucial minutes, gives Angel Reese 'fits' in Iowa's Elite Eight win over LSU
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a 3-pointer during an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at the Hilton Hotel in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers, 94-87.
Caitlin Clark avenges national championship loss to LSU with record-breaking performance in Elite Eight
Iowa guard Kate Martin celebrates during an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at the Hilton Hotel in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers, 94-87.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Elite Eight: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU
About the Contributors
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in