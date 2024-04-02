DITV Sports: Iowa Women’s Basketball gets revenge on LSU in Elite 8 as Caitlin Clark scores 41
One year removed from the National Championship, Iowa beats LSU 94-87 behind a 41-point and 12-assist performance by Caitlin Clark. DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick has more on the most anticipated game in Women’s Basketball history
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.