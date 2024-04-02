Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Elite Eight: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU

No. 1 Iowa defeated No. 3 LSU, 94-87, during a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Monday.

Iowa scored 16 points off turnovers and outscored LSU in the second and fourth quarters. Guard Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 41 points and set the record for most 3-pointers in NCAA women’s basketball history. Guards Kate Martin and Sydney Affolter followed Clark with 21 and 16, respectively. The Hawkeyes held the lead for 28:22 of the game.

LSU scored 44 points in the paint and 14 from second chances. Guard Flau’jae Johnson led LSU with 23 points followed by guard Mikaylah Williams with 18 and forward Angel Reese with 17. Reese fouled out of the game in the second half. The Tigers held the lead for 09:27 of the game. There were a total of two lead changes and four times where the score was tied between the two teams.

Iowa will face No. 3 UConn in a Final Four game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Friday.