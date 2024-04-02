The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Caitlin Clark avenges national championship loss to LSU with record-breaking performance in Elite Eight
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Elite Eight: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU
New Iowa poll hints at Democrats gaining ground in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District
WATCH: First half highlights from Iowa versus LSU
Iowa City police arrest suspect in Old Capitol Town Center assault
Advertisement

Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Elite Eight: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU

Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Byline photo of Grace Smith
Ayrton Breckenridge and Grace Smith
April 2, 2024

No. 1 Iowa defeated No. 3 LSU, 94-87, during a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Monday.

Iowa scored 16 points off turnovers and outscored LSU in the second and fourth quarters. Guard Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 41 points and set the record for most 3-pointers in NCAA women’s basketball history. Guards Kate Martin and Sydney Affolter followed Clark with 21 and 16, respectively. The Hawkeyes held the lead for 28:22 of the game.

LSU scored 44 points in the paint and 14 from second chances. Guard Flau’jae Johnson led LSU with 23 points followed by guard Mikaylah Williams with 18 and forward Angel Reese with 17. Reese fouled out of the game in the second half. The Tigers held the lead for 09:27 of the game. There were a total of two lead changes and four times where the score was tied between the two teams.

Iowa will face No. 3 UConn in a Final Four game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Friday.

2024_04_01_ncaatourniowawbblsu_slides_0001
Gallery37 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Fans wait in a lobby before a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers, 94-87.

More to Discover
More in Caitlin Clark
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the bal during a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa women's basketball punches its ticket to Final Four with win over defending national champion LSU
LSU guard Alexis Morris shoots the ball during the 2023 NCAA women’s national championship game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Morris scored 21 points. The Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes, 102-85.
WATCH: First half highlights from Iowa versus LSU
The LSU women’s basketball team celebrate after the 2023 NCAA women’s national championship game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes, 102-85.
DITV Sports: Iowa and LSU prepare for National Championship rematch in Elite Eight
More in Latest News
Democratic candidate in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, Christina Bohannan, speaks during a watch party on Election Day at Big Grove Brewery & Taproom in Iowa City, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
New Iowa poll hints at Democrats gaining ground in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District
Iowa City police arrest suspect in Old Capitol Town Center assault
Iowa City police arrest suspect in Old Capitol Town Center assault
Iowa fans cheer during a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.
Vivid Seats projects pro-Iowa crowd for Elite Eight game versus LSU
More in Multimedia
Thresea Meeks-Mosley displays a sign during South East Iowa’s Transgender Day of Visibility at College Green Park in Iowa City on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
Photos: East Iowa's Transgender Day of Visibility
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark answers questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open locker rooms ahead of a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Elite Eight press conferences & open locker rooms
Press Box Banter: Dashing down memory lane with Chris Werner
Press Box Banter: Dashing down memory lane with Chris Werner
About the Contributors
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in