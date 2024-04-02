Iowa City bar runs out of Busch Light during Elite Eight Iowa-LSU victory

Crowds poured into Iowa City bars Monday night to watch Iowa’s win against LSU to advance to the Final Four in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Some bars, like Brother’s Bar and Grill, even ran out of the notorious beverage paired with sports — beer.

Last year Iowa’s team faced off LSU in the championship game, where they lost 85-102. The showoff between Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and LSU’s Angel Reese during this year’s Elite Eight brought bigger crowds who tuned in to watch the rematch.

Along with breaking viewership records, the game drew Hawkeye fans across the country into bars and restaurants to watch Iowa’s win.

Brother’s manager Trey Jennings said running out of Busch Light on a Monday is not common. Attendance on Monday was record-breaking, as the restaurant was packed with students and members of the community.

“We get our orders in on Tuesday mornings,” he said. “So it was kind of just the timing of the game.”

Brother’s Bar and Grill still had other beers, so Trey said it was not a problem until closing at 2 a.m.

Trey said the bar did not have any issues with customers despite the lacking Busch Light behind the bar.

”Everyone was just happy about watching the game, so people were not concerned with it,” Jennings said.