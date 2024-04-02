The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Iowa City bar runs out of Busch Light during Elite Eight Iowa-LSU victory

Due to low stock of Busch Light, Brother’s Bar and Grill ran out of Busch Light during the Iowa women’s basketball Elite Eight game in Albany, New York, against LSU.
Fatima Salinas, News Reporter
April 2, 2024
Iowa+fans+line+up+outside+of+Brothers+Bar+and+Grill+in+Iowa+City+to+watch+the+2023+NCAA+Women%E2%80%99s+Basketball+Championship+Game+between+Iowa+and+LSU+in+Brothers+Bar+and+Grill+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+April+2%2C+2023.++The+Tigers+defeated+The+Hawkeyes%2C+102-85.
Shuntaro Kawasaki
Iowa fans line up outside of Brothers Bar and Grill in Iowa City to watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Game between Iowa and LSU in Brothers Bar and Grill in Iowa City on Saturday, April 2, 2023. The Tigers defeated The Hawkeyes, 102-85.

Crowds poured into Iowa City bars Monday night to watch Iowa’s win against LSU to advance to the Final Four in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. 

Some bars, like Brother’s Bar and Grill, even ran out of the notorious beverage paired with sports — beer. 

Last year Iowa’s team faced off LSU in the championship game, where they lost 85-102. The showoff between Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and LSU’s Angel Reese during this year’s Elite Eight brought bigger crowds who tuned in to watch the rematch. 

Along with breaking viewership records, the game drew Hawkeye fans across the country into bars and restaurants to watch Iowa’s win.  

Brother’s manager Trey Jennings said running out of Busch Light on a Monday is not common. Attendance on Monday was record-breaking, as the restaurant was packed with students and members of the community.

“We get our orders in on Tuesday mornings,” he said. “So it was kind of just the timing of the game.”

Brother’s Bar and Grill still had other beers, so Trey said it was not a problem until closing at 2 a.m. 

Trey said the bar did not have any issues with customers despite the lacking Busch Light behind the bar.

”Everyone was just happy about watching the game, so people were not concerned with it,” Jennings said.
