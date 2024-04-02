The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa WBB’s win over LSU shatters women’s basketball viewership record

Monday night’s Elite Eight matchup was the most-watched women’s college basketball game on record averaging 12.3 million viewers.
Byline photo of Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
April 2, 2024
Iowa+forward+Hannah+Stuelke+goes+in+for+a+layup+during+a+NCAA+Tournament+Elite+Eight+game+between+No.+1+Iowa+and+No.+3+LSU+at+MVP+Arena+in+Albany%2C+N.Y.%2C+on+Monday%2C+April+1%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Tigers%2C+94-87.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke goes in for a layup during a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers, 94-87.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa women’s basketball have been the driving force to historic viewership throughout the past two seasons, and have now added another record-breaking turnout to its resume.

The Elite Eight matchup between Iowa and LSU on Monday night was the most-watched women’s college basketball game on record averaging 12.3 million viewers, according to ESPN. 

The Hawkeyes came out with the 94-87 win over the Tigers to advance to the Final Four. Clark logged a statline of 41 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds with a record-breaking number of viewers watching. 

Monday’s Iowa-LSU matchup broke their previous viewership record of 9.9 million viewers set in the 2023 National Championship, where LSU defeated Iowa, 102-85, to capture the program’s first title. 

The 9.9 million viewers surpassed the previous women’s title game record of 5.68 million viewers set by UConn and Oklahoma in 2002 — a game that featured Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. 


The other women’s Elite Eight matchup between UConn and USC on Monday night reeled in 6.7 million viewers, which surpassed every title game viewership since 1999, not including the two Iowa-LSU games. 

Last year’s Final Four matchup between Iowa and South Carolina drew in an average of 5.5 million viewers, which is the largest audience ever for a semifinal game. The Iowa-South Carolina and LSU-Virginia Tech Final Four matchups combined for an average of 4.5 million viewers, which was the most-watched college Final Four ever. 

The Iowa-Ohio State game on March 5 — the game where Clark broke Pete Maravich’s all-time Division I scoring leader — broke the viewership record with 3.39 million average viewers and 4.42 million viewers at its peak. That game had the most viewers for a regular-season women’s basketball game since 1999 and was the most-watched women’s college basketball game in FOX's history. 

Then on March 12, Iowa’s 94-89 Big Ten Championship win over Nebraska was the most-watched conference tournament game on any network in women's college basketball history with an average of 3.02 million viewers and peaking at 4.45 million viewers.

According to the Big Ten Network, Iowa also amassed more than 1 million viewers for both its Big Ten semifinal and quarterfinal games, the first time the network has seen two women's games pass the 1 million mark.

Clark and Iowa WBB have now set TV records for the most watched WBB game ever on seven different networks this year alone, including Fox, ABC, NBC, BTN, FS1, Peacock, and ESPN. 

The Hawkeyes will have a chance to break another viewership record in their upcoming Final Four matchup against UConn on Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT. 
