Iowa City increases parking rates and violation fines
JoCo Board of Supervisors candidate forum discusses affordable housing, new jail
Longtime Iowa women's basketball assistant coach Jenni Fitzgerald announces her retirement
Former Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark signs multi-year partnership deal with Wilson
Iowa baseball second-year pitcher Cade Obermueller bounces back against Florida International
Iowa City increases parking rates and violation fines

The increases will assist in paying for parking ramp maintenance projects.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Managing Summer Editor
May 25, 2024
A+parking+meter+is+seen+outside+of+the+University+of+Iowa+West+Campus+Transportation+Center+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+March+2%2C+2022.+
Dimia Burrell
A parking meter is seen outside of the University of Iowa West Campus Transportation Center in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

The Iowa City City Council has voted to increase parking rates and parking violation fines for the first time since 2013 during a meeting on Tuesday, May 21.

According to Iowa City Parking FAQs, ramp parking will be up from $1 to $2 per hour. Metered street parking in the Central Business District will be up from $1.50 to $3 per hour, and metered street parking in outlying areas will be up from $.75 or $1 to $1.50 per hour.

Additionally, the FAQs state expired meter parking fines will increase from:

  • $7 to $10 on the second offense
  • $12 to $15 on the third offense
  • $15 to $20 on the fourth offense
  • $20 to $30 on the fifth offense
  • $25 to $40 on the sixth offense or more

The first offense will still be a warning.

As for parking in a commercial loading zone, the first offense remains $25, and each additional offense per year has increased to $40. Both expired meters and commercial loading zone violation fine scales will reset every July 1.

According to the FAQs, the increases will assist in paying for parking ramp maintenance projects costing over $10 million to be completed in the next few years. 

The post stated that parking in ramps will still be free for the first hour and will be added to the Chauncey Swan and Harrison Street parking ramps. Parking permit rates will not increase.

The increase is effective on July 1.

About the Contributor
Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
