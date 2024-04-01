The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
DITV: IC Community Celebrates International Transgender Day of Visibility
On Easter Sunday, members of the Iowa City community came together to celebrate another day. DITV’s Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has the messages that came from the day.
Johnny Valtman
,
DITV Assistant News Director
April 1, 2024
0
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman
, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
