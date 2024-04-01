The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: IC Community Celebrates International Transgender Day of Visibility

On Easter Sunday, members of the Iowa City community came together to celebrate another day. DITV’s Assistant News Director Johnny Valtman has the messages that came from the day.
Byline photo of Johnny Valtman
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
April 1, 2024
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
