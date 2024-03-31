Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Elite Eight press conferences & open locker rooms

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament held press conferences and open locker room interviews ahead of an Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Sunday.

Iowa defeated No. 5 Colorado, 89-68, on Saturday at MVP Arena to advance to the Elite Eight. Going into the game against LSU, guard Caitlin Clark explained the keys to having success in the game.

“So not settling and falling in love with my 3-point shot, being able to get into the paint, drive into the paint, I think that allows my teammates to get open. They’re either going to have to collapse and make a decision, or I’m going to be able to finish at the rim,” Clark said.

LSU defeated No. 2 UCLA, 78-69, on Saturday at MVP Arena to advance to the Elite Eight. LSU head coach Kim Mulkey discussed what will be needed from her team to win.

“Caitlin is going to do what she does. You’re not going to stop her. You just hope that you can contain her a little bit and make sure that you do your job on the other four players,” Mulkey said.

The Hawkeyes will take on the Tigers for a spot in the Final Four on Monday at 6:15 p.m. CDT.