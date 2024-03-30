WATCH: LSU beats UCLA, 78-69, to advance to the Elite Eight

ALBANY, N.Y. — LSU survived a late-game comeback by UCLA and defeated the Bruins, 78-69, to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

The Tigers were led by sophomore guard Flau’jae Johnson, who finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Guard Aneesah Morrow and forward Angel Reese were LSU’s next leading scores with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Now, the Tigers await the winner of Iowa-Colorado, who they will face on Monday at MVP Arena. Iowa’s game will tipoff at 2:54 p.m. CDT on ABC.