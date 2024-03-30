WATCH: First half highlights from Iowa versus Colorado

ALBANY, N.Y. —The No. 1 Iowa women’s basketball team has a double-digit lead going into halftime against No. 5 Colorado in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Guard Caitlin Clark leads the Hawkeyes with 15 points and eight assists, with forward Hannah Stuelke and guard Sydney Affolter accounting for 11 and 10 points, respectively. Iowa is shooting 61.3 percent from the field. Colorado went 3-14 from behind the three-point line.

The winner of this game faces the winner of No.3 LSU in the Elite Eight on Monday.