The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Eckard, Ramirez to lead UI Undergraduate Student Government after record voter turnout
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 5 Colorado
WATCH: First half highlights from Iowa versus Colorado
WATCH: LSU beats UCLA, 78-69, to advance to the Elite Eight
WATCH: First half highlights from LSU versus UCLA in Sweet 16
Advertisement

Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 5 Colorado

Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
March 30, 2024

No. 1 Iowa defeated No. 5 Colorado, 89-68, during a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday.

Iowa scored 46 points in the paint and outscored Colorado in every quarter except for tying in the fourth. Guard Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 29 points followed by guards Sydney Affolter with 15, and Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin both with 14. The Hawkeyes held the lead for 39:35 of the game.

Colorado scored 14 points from turnovers, 17 from the bench, and 11 from fast breaks. Forward Aaronette Vonleh led Colorado with 13 points followed by gurads Frida Formann and Maddie Nolan both with 12. The Buffaloes held the lead for 00:14 of the game.

Iowa will face No. 3 LSU in the Elite Eight game at MVP Arena on Monday. The Hawkeyes lost to the Tigers in the 2023 NCAA Championship game, 102-85.

2024_03_30_ncaatourniowawbbcolorado_slides_0001
Gallery20 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Spectators sit outside before a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.

More to Discover
More in Caitlin Clark
Iowa guard Kate Martin blocks Colorado guard Kindyll Wetta’s shot during a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa women's basketball advances to Elite Eight with win over Colorado
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs a young fans shoe after a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 84-57.
Vanessa Bryant gifts Iowa women’s basketball team Nike Kobe 'Venice Beach' sneakers ahead of Sweet 16
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall warms up during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Iowa at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes look to bounce back from poor shooting performance in Sweet 16 rematch with Colorado
More in Latest News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, March 25, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Mountaineers, 64-54.
WATCH: First half highlights from Iowa versus Colorado
LSU forward Angel Reese shoots the ball during an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024.
WATCH: LSU beats UCLA, 78-69, to advance to the Elite Eight
UCLA guard Kiki Rice shoots the ball during an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024.
WATCH: First half highlights from LSU versus UCLA in Sweet 16
More in Multimedia
Iowa catcher David Cop lunges for the ball as a Minnesota baserunner scores a run during a baseball game between Iowa and Minnesota at Duane Banks Field on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 16-9.
Photos: Iowa baseball vs Minnesota
Iowa celebrates their win after a softball game between Iowa and Michigan State at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans 4-0.
Photos: Iowa softball vs. Michigan
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark answers questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen press conferences & open practices
About the Contributor
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in