Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 5 Colorado

No. 1 Iowa defeated No. 5 Colorado, 89-68, during a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday.

Iowa scored 46 points in the paint and outscored Colorado in every quarter except for tying in the fourth. Guard Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 29 points followed by guards Sydney Affolter with 15, and Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin both with 14. The Hawkeyes held the lead for 39:35 of the game.

Colorado scored 14 points from turnovers, 17 from the bench, and 11 from fast breaks. Forward Aaronette Vonleh led Colorado with 13 points followed by gurads Frida Formann and Maddie Nolan both with 12. The Buffaloes held the lead for 00:14 of the game.

Iowa will face No. 3 LSU in the Elite Eight game at MVP Arena on Monday. The Hawkeyes lost to the Tigers in the 2023 NCAA Championship game, 102-85.