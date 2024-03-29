The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen press conferences & open practices

Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Byline photo of Grace Smith
Ayrton Breckenridge and Grace Smith
March 29, 2024

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament held press conferences, open locker room interviews, and open practices ahead of a Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday.

Iowa defeated No. 8 West Virginia, 64-54, on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder spoke about what needs improvement from last year to secure a win over Colorado in the tournament two years in a row.

“We have to box out better than we did laster year. We gave up 22 O-boards against them last year. Obviously they have two very good 3-point shooters right now. Adding Maddie Nolan does pose a problem just because now they have two excellent 3-point shooters on the perimeter and a great inside game,” Bluder said.

Colorado defeated No. 4 Kansas State, 63-50, on Sunday at Bramlage Coliseum. Colorado head coach JR Payne talked about what they need to do differently to beat come out on top in comparison to last year’s matchup.

“We’re looking at every game that Iowa has played and trying to take bits and pieces. Maybe this is something that could be effective, maybe that’s something that could be disruptive in some way,” Payne said.

The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

2024_03_29_iowacoloradopracticepress_slides_0001
Gallery15 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Colorado guard Jaylyn Sherrod answers questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Buffaloes face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

About the Contributors
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
