The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Top Stories
Vivid Seats expects high fan turnout for Iowa women’s basketball in Sweet 16
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds deploys Iowa State Patrol, Iowa National Guard to the border
UI graduate student union continues demand to end student fees
Iowa men's basketball's Patrick McCaffery enters the transfer portal
Reynolds signs Area Education Agency, teacher pay increase bill into law
DITV: 4 Years Later…The Lasting Effect of COVID-19

UI seniors reflect on how COVID-19 shaped their college experience
Byline photo of Cara Dulin
Cara Dulin, DITV Reporter
March 29, 2024
About the Contributor
Cara Dulin, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Cara Dulin is a reporter for DITV. She is a fourth year in SJMC majoring in journalism and economics and minoring in Spanish and translation. She enjoys learning about and reporting on politics and the arts.
