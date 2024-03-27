The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: University Student Government Holds Elections

University Student Government is holding their annual elections. DITV’s Kayla Smith followed the executive candidates through the campaigning season.
Kayla Smith, DITV Reporter
March 27, 2024
