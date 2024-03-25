The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Iowa City man sentenced for bringing gun into Grant Wood Elementary School
Mayflower Residence Hall listed as ‘off market’ on realtor websites
Iowa men's basketball's season comes to close with 91-82 loss to Utah in NIT
Johnson County activists to hold events leading up to Transgender Day of Visibility
Meet Spencer Davis, the DJ at this year's NCAA Wrestling Championships
Iowa City man sentenced for bringing gun into Grant Wood Elementary School

Brandon Jones, 32, will serve five years in prison for threatening staff with a gun as a result of his child being sent home from school.
Byline photo of Isabelle Foland
Isabelle Foland, News Editor
March 25, 2024
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher

The Iowa City parent who brought a gun into Grant Wood Elementary and threatened school staff in late November was sentenced to five years in prison Monday.

Brandon Jones, 32, is the parent of a student at the elementary school located at 1930 Lakeside Drive. He pleaded guilty to one count of carrying weapons on school grounds and two counts of harassment in the first degree, according to a release from the Johnson County Attorney’s Office. The incident occurred on Nov. 29 last year.

The release states the incident arose from Jones believing the school wrongfully sent home his child. Jones then entered the school with a loaded handgun on his hip and demanded to speak with the school’s principal Ernie Cox.

Jones was stopped by a school employee, Ryan Brown. Jones then handed the gun to an “associate,” reportedly saying “Woman, hold my gun so I don’t do something stupid.”

She then walked through the halls of the school threatening to “beat” Cox and attempting to open the locked door to Cox’s office. Jones later left the building and was arrested by the Iowa City Police Department without incident, the release states.

At his sentencing hearing, Jones expressed regret for his actions and said school officials may have misunderstood his intentions or perceived the event in the wrong way, the release states.

In the release, County Attorney Rachel Zimmermann Smith said this incident shows the risks of firearms on school grounds.

“This crime is yet another example of the ongoing danger of guns in schools,” Zimmermann Smith stated. “I am grateful that the staff of Grant Wood Elementary were able to prevent further violence and applaud their resilience. I am also grateful for the prompt and professional response by the Iowa City Police Department who took the defendant into custody without incident.”
About the Contributors
Isabelle Foland, News Editor
(she/her)
Isabelle Foland is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Spanish. She is a second-year news reporter at The Daily Iowan, reporting mainly on Iowa City City Council. She is from Missouri Valley, Iowa and has reported for her hometown paper prior to her time at The DI.
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher, Managing Editor of Enterpise and Design
she/her/hers
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher is a third-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with a minor in International Studies. Before her current role as Managing Editor of Enterprise and Design, Mangra-Dutcher held the positions of Design Editor and News Reporter at The Daily Iowan.
