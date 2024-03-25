Iowa+City+man+sentenced+for+bringing+gun+into+Grant+Wood+Elementary+School

The Iowa City parent who brought a gun into Grant Wood Elementary and threatened school staff in late November was sentenced to five years in prison Monday.

Brandon Jones, 32, is the parent of a student at the elementary school located at 1930 Lakeside Drive. He pleaded guilty to one count of carrying weapons on school grounds and two counts of harassment in the first degree, according to a release from the Johnson County Attorney’s Office. The incident occurred on Nov. 29 last year.

The release states the incident arose from Jones believing the school wrongfully sent home his child. Jones then entered the school with a loaded handgun on his hip and demanded to speak with the school’s principal Ernie Cox.

Jones was stopped by a school employee, Ryan Brown. Jones then handed the gun to an “associate,” reportedly saying “Woman, hold my gun so I don’t do something stupid.”

She then walked through the halls of the school threatening to “beat” Cox and attempting to open the locked door to Cox’s office. Jones later left the building and was arrested by the Iowa City Police Department without incident, the release states.

At his sentencing hearing, Jones expressed regret for his actions and said school officials may have misunderstood his intentions or perceived the event in the wrong way, the release states.

In the release, County Attorney Rachel Zimmermann Smith said this incident shows the risks of firearms on school grounds.

“This crime is yet another example of the ongoing danger of guns in schools,” Zimmermann Smith stated. “I am grateful that the staff of Grant Wood Elementary were able to prevent further violence and applaud their resilience. I am also grateful for the prompt and professional response by the Iowa City Police Department who took the defendant into custody without incident.”