Parent who brought gun to Grant Wood Elementary School and threatened staff now in custody

A parent of a student at Grant Wood Elementary School, located at 1930 Lakeside Drive, threatened school staff with a gun Wednesday morning. The school was immediately placed in HOLD mode, and the parent is now in custody.

According to an email obtained by The Daily Iowan from Superintendent of Iowa City Community School District Matt Degner, the gun was brought onto school grounds by a parent who was threatening staff members inside the building.

The parent had a handgun in his holster attached to his hip and proceeded to hand the gun to another individual. The individual then proceeded to take the gun and leave the building.

According to the email, all classroom doors were closed and locked in HOLD mode, and there was no active movement in the hallways or any other part of the school. Per procedure, all exterior doors were also locked.

The Iowa City Police Department was called to the scene and responded immediately, and the individual is now in custody.

All students and staff are reported to be safe, and the department stated in the email that there is no further threat to the school.

Classes resumed as normal and counselors will remain on campus to assist any student or staff member who wishes to speak with someone regarding the incident.

“We are thankful for the quick response of our Grant Wood staff members and of the Iowa City Police Department,” Degner wrote in the email.

The school is working with law enforcement to conduct an investigation and officers are currently on campus conducting interviews and receiving all necessary details for the case.