Live updates | Drake Ayala competes for 125-pound national title

He will face No. 8 Richard Figueroa of Arizona State.
Byline photo of Isaac Elzinga
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
March 23, 2024
An+official+holds+up+Iowa+125-pound+Drake+Ayala%E2%80%99s+arm+during+the+fourth+session+of+the+NCAA+Men%E2%80%99s+Wrestling+Championships+at+T-Mobile+Center+in+Kansas+City%2C+Missouri%2C+on+Friday%2C+March+22%2C+2024.+Ayala+defeated+Wisconsin+Eric+Barnett+by+decision%2C+3-2.
Cody Blissett
An official holds up Iowa 125-pound Drake Ayala’s arm during the fourth session of the NCAA Men’s Wrestling Championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 22, 2024. Ayala defeated Wisconsin Eric Barnett by decision, 3-2.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The final session of the NCAA Championships begins at 6 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

Iowa’s Drake Ayala, the only Hawkeye who advanced to the finals, will compete for a title at 125 pounds. He will face No. 8 Richard Figueroa of Arizona State. The pair matched up twice in high school, each winning a match.

Iowa currently sits fourth in the team standings, one and a half points behind Cornell and two and a half points ahead of Iowa State.

Penn State has two wrestlers looking to become four-time national champions, Carter Starocci at 174 and Aaron Brooks at 197. On Friday, the Nittany Lions clinched their 11th team trophy in the last 13 tournaments.

Team points ahead of session VI

1 Penn State, 155.5 (six finalists)

2 Michigan, 71.0 (two finalists)

3 Cornell, 68.5 (one finalist)

4 Iowa, 67.0 (one finalist)

5 Iowa State, 64.5 (one finalist)

 

Championship matches

Heavyweight: No. 1 Greg Kervliet (PSU) vs No. 10 Lucas Davison (MICH)

The match is all Kerkvliet as he scores four takedowns and an escape en route to a 13-4 win and a national title.

125 pounds: No. 3 Drake Ayala (UI) vs No. 8 Richard Figueroa (ASU)

133 pounds: No. 1 Daton Fix (OKST) vs No. 6 Vito Arujau (COR)

141 pounds: No. 1 Jesse Mendez (OHST) vs No. 2 Beau Bartlett (PSU)

149 pounds: No. 4 Caleb Henson (VT) vs No. 6 Austin Gomez (MICH)

157 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines (PSU) vs No. 2 Jacori Teemer (ASU)

165 pounds: No. 2 Mitchell Mesenbrink (PSU) vs No. 4 David Carr (ISU)

174 pounds: No. 6 Rocco Welsh (OHST) vs No. 9 Carter Starocci (PSU)

184 pounds: No. 1 Parker Keckeisen (UNI) vs No. 3 Dustin Plott (OKST)

197 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) vs No. 2 Trent Hidlay (NCST)
About the Contributors
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Isaac Elzinga is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass communication. This is his first year working at The Daily Iowan; he also works as a producer for 1600 ESPN a sports radio station in Cedar Rapids.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
