Live updates | Drake Ayala competes for 125-pound national title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The final session of the NCAA Championships begins at 6 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

Iowa’s Drake Ayala, the only Hawkeye who advanced to the finals, will compete for a title at 125 pounds. He will face No. 8 Richard Figueroa of Arizona State. The pair matched up twice in high school, each winning a match.

Iowa currently sits fourth in the team standings, one and a half points behind Cornell and two and a half points ahead of Iowa State.

Penn State has two wrestlers looking to become four-time national champions, Carter Starocci at 174 and Aaron Brooks at 197. On Friday, the Nittany Lions clinched their 11th team trophy in the last 13 tournaments.

Team points ahead of session VI

1 Penn State, 155.5 (six finalists)

2 Michigan, 71.0 (two finalists)

3 Cornell, 68.5 (one finalist)

4 Iowa, 67.0 (one finalist)

5 Iowa State, 64.5 (one finalist)

Championship matches

Heavyweight: No. 1 Greg Kervliet (PSU) vs No. 10 Lucas Davison (MICH)

The match is all Kerkvliet as he scores four takedowns and an escape en route to a 13-4 win and a national title.

125 pounds: No. 3 Drake Ayala (UI) vs No. 8 Richard Figueroa (ASU)

133 pounds: No. 1 Daton Fix (OKST) vs No. 6 Vito Arujau (COR)

141 pounds: No. 1 Jesse Mendez (OHST) vs No. 2 Beau Bartlett (PSU)

149 pounds: No. 4 Caleb Henson (VT) vs No. 6 Austin Gomez (MICH)

157 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines (PSU) vs No. 2 Jacori Teemer (ASU)

165 pounds: No. 2 Mitchell Mesenbrink (PSU) vs No. 4 David Carr (ISU)

174 pounds: No. 6 Rocco Welsh (OHST) vs No. 9 Carter Starocci (PSU)

184 pounds: No. 1 Parker Keckeisen (UNI) vs No. 3 Dustin Plott (OKST)

197 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) vs No. 2 Trent Hidlay (NCST)