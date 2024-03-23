Iowa’s men’s wrestler Drake Ayala loses in 125-pound national title match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Iowa’s Drake Ayala finished-runner up at the NCAA Tournament.

The 125-pounder fell to Richard Figueroa of Arizona State 7-2 on Saturday night. This will be the first time since 2016 the Hawkeyes have finished without a national champion and team trophy, which is given to the top three squads this season. Iowa currently sits in fourth and doesn’t have another chance at gaining points.

Ayala entered as a No. 3 seed after finishing third at the Big Ten Tournament. With the weight class’s unpredictability this year, it was wide open for anyone to win, and Figueroa proved that.

The road to the title became easier for Ayala with upsets on both sides of the bracket. He was the only remaining top-five seed in the semifinals.

Figueroa beat top-seeded Braeden Davis out of Penn State in the quarterfinals 2-1. Purdue’s Matt Ramos, an NCAA finalist last year, also lost in the quarterfinals as the fourth seed. Fifth-seeded Jore Volk from Wyoming didn’t make it out of the first round, while second-seeded Luke Stanich from Lehigh got upset in the second round by Nebrasaka’s Caleb Smith.

Ayala’s quarter- and semi-final rematches against Oklahoma State’s Troy Spratley and Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett were tightly contested, but he eked out the wins and kept Iowa’s NCAA finalist streak alive, which has been held since 1990.