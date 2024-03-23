Iowa’s men’s wrestler Drake Ayala loses in 125-pound national title match

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Hawkeye fell to Arizona State’s Richard Figueroa 7-2.
Byline photo of Isaac Elzinga
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
March 23, 2024
Iowa+125-pound+Drake+Ayala+wrestles+Wisconsin+Eric+Barnet+during+the+fourth+session+of+the+NCAA+men%E2%80%99s+wrestling+championships+at+T-Mobile+Center+in+Kansas+City%2C+Missouri%2C+on+Friday%2C+March+22%2C+2024.+Ayala+won+by+decision%2C+3-2.+
Cody Blissett
Iowa 125-pound Drake Ayala wrestles Wisconsin Eric Barnet during the fourth session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 22, 2024. Ayala won by decision, 3-2.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Iowa’s Drake Ayala finished-runner up at the NCAA Tournament.

The 125-pounder fell to Richard Figueroa of Arizona State 7-2 on Saturday night. This will be the first time since 2016  the Hawkeyes have finished without a national champion and team trophy, which is given to the top three squads this season. Iowa currently sits in fourth and doesn’t have another chance at gaining points.

Ayala entered as a No. 3 seed after finishing third at the Big Ten Tournament. With the weight class’s unpredictability this year, it was wide open for anyone to win, and Figueroa proved that.

The road to the title became easier for Ayala with upsets on both sides of the bracket. He was the only remaining top-five seed in the semifinals.

Figueroa beat top-seeded Braeden Davis out of Penn State in the quarterfinals 2-1. Purdue’s Matt Ramos, an NCAA finalist last year, also lost in the quarterfinals as the fourth seed.  Fifth-seeded Jore Volk from Wyoming didn’t make it out of the first round, while second-seeded Luke Stanich from Lehigh got upset in the second round by Nebrasaka’s Caleb Smith.

Ayala’s quarter- and semi-final rematches against Oklahoma State’s Troy Spratley and Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett were tightly contested, but he eked out the wins and kept Iowa’s NCAA finalist streak alive, which has been held since 1990.
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Isaac Elzinga is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass communication. This is his first year working at The Daily Iowan; he also works as a producer for 1600 ESPN a sports radio station in Cedar Rapids.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
