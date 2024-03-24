Photos: Iowa tennis vs. Northwestern

The No. 75 Iowa women’s tennis team fell to No. 35 Northwestern at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center in Iowa City on Sunday. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes, 4-1.

No. 75 Iowa came into the matchup 8-6 over and 3-0 in conference play. After defeating No. 75 Nebraska last week, the Hawkeyes claimed the Cornhuskers rank of No. 75. The Hawkeyes then competed against No. 34 Illinois and took the win, 4-2.

In the matchup, Iowa won two out of six singles matches, with Marisa Schmidt and Piazza Kranhikdt defeating their opponents. Iowa came out with one win in doubles with Barbora Pokorna and Piazza Kranholdt taking an unfinished game.

The Hawkeyes will continue their season with a matchup against Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. on Friday, March 29.