Photos: Iowa tennis vs. Northwestern

Byline photo of Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
March 24, 2024

The No. 75 Iowa women’s tennis team fell to No. 35 Northwestern at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center in Iowa City on Sunday. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes, 4-1. 

No. 75 Iowa came into the matchup 8-6 over and 3-0 in conference play. After defeating No. 75 Nebraska last week, the Hawkeyes claimed the Cornhuskers rank of No. 75. The Hawkeyes then competed against No. 34 Illinois and took the win, 4-2.

In the matchup, Iowa won two out of six singles matches, with Marisa Schmidt and Piazza Kranhikdt defeating their opponents. Iowa came out with one win in doubles with Barbora Pokorna and Piazza Kranholdt taking an unfinished game.

The Hawkeyes will continue their season with a matchup against Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. on Friday, March 29.

2024_03_24_TennisVsNW_IT_0001
Gallery16 Photos
Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan
No. 35 Northwestern and No. 75 watch a match during a tennis meet between No. 75 Iowa and No. 35 Northwestern at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes, 1-4.

More in Photo
More in Sports
About the Contributor
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
