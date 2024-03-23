Photos: Session five of the NCAA Wrestling Championships

Iowa 141-pound Real Woods, 165-pound Mike Caliendo, and 157-pound Jared Franek all placed and received all-American status after the fifth session of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. on Friday.

Woods and Caliendo both placed fourth in their brackets, while Franek placed eighth.

It’s a race for second for teams while Penn State secures No. 1 with 155.5 points. Michigan and Cornell follow with 71 and 68.5, respectively. Iowa now stands in fourth place with 67.

Iowa 125-pound Drake Ayala will compete in the finals against Arizona State Richard Figueroa tonight when the action continues at 6 p.m. Central Standard Time.