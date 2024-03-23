The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Session five of the NCAA Wrestling Championships

Byline photo of Cody Blissett
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
March 23, 2024

Iowa 141-pound Real Woods, 165-pound Mike Caliendo, and 157-pound Jared Franek all placed and received all-American status after the fifth session of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. on Friday.

Woods and Caliendo both placed fourth in their brackets, while Franek placed eighth.

It’s a race for second for teams while Penn State secures No. 1 with 155.5 points. Michigan and Cornell follow with 71 and 68.5, respectively. Iowa now stands in fourth place with 67.

Iowa 125-pound Drake Ayala will compete in the finals against Arizona State Richard Figueroa tonight when the action continues at 6 p.m. Central Standard Time.

2024_03_23_NCAAwrestlingChampS5_CB0055
Gallery21 Photos
Cody Blissett
Attendees, coach, wrestlers, and staff stand for the National Anthem during the fifth session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

About the Contributor
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
