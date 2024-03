The No. 1 Hawkeyes defeated the No. 16 Crusaders, 91-65 , in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the First Round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Iowa led the entirety of the game, scoring 12 off of turnovers and 40 in the paint.

Hawkeye guard Caitlin Clark led the team in points with 27.

Iowa will face the winner of No. 8 West Virginia and No. 9 Princeton on Monday at 7 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.