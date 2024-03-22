Live updates | Two Iowa men’s wrestlers compete in semifinals of NCAA Championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Session IV of the NCAA Championships will begin at 7 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center.

Two Hawkeyes are alive in the championship bracket — Drake Ayala at 125 pounds and Michael Caliendo at 165. Iowa has had at least one NCAA finalist since 1989. Four Hawkeyes are alive in the consolation bracket: Brody Teske at 133, Real Woods at 141, Jared Franek at 157, and Patrick Kennedy at 174. All can finish as high as third.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Team standings heading into semifinals

1 Penn State, 86.5 (six advanced to semis)

2 Michigan, 50.5 (four advanced to semis)

3 Arizona State, 44.5 (four advanced to semis)

4 Iowa State, 42.0 (two advanced to semis)

5 Iowa, 41.5 (two advanced to semis)

Semifinal matchups

125 Pounds: N0. 3 Drake Ayala (UI) vs No. 10 Eric Barnett (WIS)

165 pounds: No. 6 Michael Caliendo (UI) vs No. 2 Mitchell Mesenbrink (PSU)

Consolation Round 4 matchups

133 Pounds: No. 15 Brody Teske (UI) vs No. 4 Dylan Shawver (RUT)

141 Pounds: No. 3 Real Woods (UI) vs No. 7 Cael Happel (UNI)

157 Pounds: No. 10 Jared Franek (UI) vs No. 5 Ryder Downey (UNI)

174 Pounds: No. 12 Patrick Kennedy (UI) vs No. 1 Mekhi Lewis (VT)