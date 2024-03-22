Live updates | Two Iowa men’s wrestlers compete in semifinals of NCAA Championships

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Drake Ayala at 125 and Michael Caliendo at 165 pounds are the remaining Hawkeyes in the championship bracket
Byline photo of Isaac Elzinga
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
March 22, 2024
Iowa+head+coach+Tom+Brands+and+assistant+coach+Ryan+Morningstar+applaud+Iowa+165-pound+Mike+Caliendo+during+the+third+session+of+the+NCAA+men%E2%80%99s+wrestling+championships+at+T-Mobile+Center+in+Kansas+City%2C+Missouri%2C+on+Friday%2C+March+22%2C+2024.
Cody Blissett
Iowa head coach Tom Brands and assistant coach Ryan Morningstar applaud Iowa 165-pound Mike Caliendo during the third session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 22, 2024.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Session IV of the NCAA Championships will begin at 7 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center.

Two Hawkeyes are alive in the championship bracket — Drake Ayala at 125 pounds and Michael Caliendo at 165. Iowa has had at least one NCAA finalist since 1989. Four Hawkeyes are alive in the consolation bracket: Brody Teske at 133, Real Woods at 141, Jared Franek at 157, and Patrick Kennedy at 174. All can finish as high as third.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Team standings heading into semifinals

1 Penn State, 86.5 (six advanced to semis)

2 Michigan, 50.5 (four advanced to semis)

3 Arizona State, 44.5 (four advanced to semis)

4 Iowa State, 42.0 (two advanced to semis)

5 Iowa, 41.5 (two advanced to semis)

Semifinal matchups 

125 Pounds: N0. 3 Drake Ayala (UI) vs No. 10 Eric Barnett (WIS)

165 pounds: No. 6 Michael Caliendo (UI) vs No. 2 Mitchell Mesenbrink (PSU)

Consolation Round 4 matchups 

133 Pounds: No. 15 Brody Teske (UI) vs No. 4 Dylan Shawver (RUT)

141 Pounds: No. 3 Real Woods (UI) vs No. 7 Cael Happel (UNI)

157 Pounds: No. 10 Jared Franek (UI) vs No. 5 Ryder Downey (UNI)

174 Pounds: No. 12 Patrick Kennedy (UI) vs No. 1 Mekhi Lewis (VT)
