2025 five-star Addie Deal commits to Iowa women’s basketball
Iowa House passes bill to regulate the amount of THC in consumable hemp products
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball wins Big Ten Tournament, boasts two players on All-Tournament team
Iowa men's basketball's Owen Freeman wins Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year Award
Ernst to seek No. 3 spot in Senate Republican leadership
2025 five-star Addie Deal commits to Iowa women's basketball

Deal is 12th in espnW’s recruiting rankings and the number one player in California.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
March 12, 2024
The+Iowa+bench+cheers+during+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+7+Iowa+and+Wisconsin+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Wednesday%2C+Feb.+15%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Badgers%2C+91-61.+
Ayrton Breckenridge
The Iowa bench cheers during a women’s basketball game between No. 7 Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 91-61.

Concerns over the future of Iowa women’s basketball may be calmed as Addie Deal — espnW’s 12th overall player in the class of 2025 — announced her commitment to the Hawkeyes via Instagram on Tuesday night.

Deal is a 6-foot guard who is a five-star recruit with an ESPN scouts grade of 97 — and she is the number one player in the state of California. 

Deal is a smooth guard with a strong attack to the rim but a soft touch and crafty bag to get good looks beyond simple layups. She’s also got a confident three-point shot, which she opts for on spot-up catch-and-shoot attempts. And it’s important to note she plays selflessly and cohesively with her unit on the floor, something Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder preaches.

But Deal missed the end to her 2023-24 season with a sprained ankle injury sustained on Dec. 21.

From Ladera Ranch, California, she has one more season remaining at Mater Dei High School — a girls’ basketball national powerhouse — before she lands in Iowa City. She was most recently in attendance for the Hawkeyes’ 93-83 win over Ohio State inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 3.

Upon arrival at Iowa, Deal will look to fill the absences of Caitlin Clark at the helm of the program as well as guards Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall, the latter two currently key pieces in Iowa’s game plan on both ends of the floor but who are now both in their last year of eligibility.

In addition to Deal, the Hawkeyes in the class of 2025 have a verbal commitment from four-star guard Journey Houston of Davenport North High School in Davenport, Iowa.
About the Contributors
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
