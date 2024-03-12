2025 five-star Addie Deal commits to Iowa women’s basketball

Concerns over the future of Iowa women’s basketball may be calmed as Addie Deal — espnW’s 12th overall player in the class of 2025 — announced her commitment to the Hawkeyes via Instagram on Tuesday night.

Deal is a 6-foot guard who is a five-star recruit with an ESPN scouts grade of 97 — and she is the number one player in the state of California.

Deal is a smooth guard with a strong attack to the rim but a soft touch and crafty bag to get good looks beyond simple layups. She’s also got a confident three-point shot, which she opts for on spot-up catch-and-shoot attempts. And it’s important to note she plays selflessly and cohesively with her unit on the floor, something Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder preaches.

But Deal missed the end to her 2023-24 season with a sprained ankle injury sustained on Dec. 21.

From Ladera Ranch, California, she has one more season remaining at Mater Dei High School — a girls’ basketball national powerhouse — before she lands in Iowa City. She was most recently in attendance for the Hawkeyes’ 93-83 win over Ohio State inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 3.

Upon arrival at Iowa, Deal will look to fill the absences of Caitlin Clark at the helm of the program as well as guards Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall, the latter two currently key pieces in Iowa’s game plan on both ends of the floor but who are now both in their last year of eligibility.

In addition to Deal, the Hawkeyes in the class of 2025 have a verbal commitment from four-star guard Journey Houston of Davenport North High School in Davenport, Iowa.