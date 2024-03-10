The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa Women's Wrestling Wins National Championship

Byline photo of Cody Blissett
Cody Blissett, Visual Editor
March 10, 2024

No. 1 Iowa won the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships with 204 points in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday. Nine Hawkeyes competed in the finals, with six claiming the national title.

Iowa 170-pound Kylie Welker clinched the national title, defeating North Central College Yelena Makoyed by technical fall, 11-0. Head coach Clarissa Chun was awarded coach of the year. Iowa wrestlers 101-pound Emilie Gonzalez, 109-pound Ava Bayless, 116-pound Felicity Taylor, 143-pound Reese Larramendy, 155-pound Marlynne Deede, and Welker were crowned champions.

North Central ended in second with a team score of 198.0 and one national champion. 123-pound Amani Jones defeated King University Virgina Foard by decision, 3-1.

King University ended in third with 163 points and one national champion. 136-pound Claire DiCugno defeated North Central Yele Aycock by technical fall.

The other champions were McKendree University 130-pound Cameron Guerin and New Jersey City University 191-pound Sandra Guerrero.

Iowa finished the season 16-0, with 12 All-Americans, six champions, and the national title.

2024_03_09_WomansWrestlingChampionship_CB_0001A
Gallery40 Photos
Cody Blissett
Fans observe a match during the second day of the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

About the Contributor
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
