Photos: Iowa Women’s Wrestling Wins National Championship

No. 1 Iowa won the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships with 204 points in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday. Nine Hawkeyes competed in the finals, with six claiming the national title.

Iowa 170-pound Kylie Welker clinched the national title, defeating North Central College Yelena Makoyed by technical fall, 11-0. Head coach Clarissa Chun was awarded coach of the year. Iowa wrestlers 101-pound Emilie Gonzalez, 109-pound Ava Bayless, 116-pound Felicity Taylor, 143-pound Reese Larramendy, 155-pound Marlynne Deede, and Welker were crowned champions.

North Central ended in second with a team score of 198.0 and one national champion. 123-pound Amani Jones defeated King University Virgina Foard by decision, 3-1.

King University ended in third with 163 points and one national champion. 136-pound Claire DiCugno defeated North Central Yele Aycock by technical fall.

The other champions were McKendree University 130-pound Cameron Guerin and New Jersey City University 191-pound Sandra Guerrero.

Iowa finished the season 16-0, with 12 All-Americans, six champions, and the national title.