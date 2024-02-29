The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa women's basketball's Caitlin Clark forgoes final season of eligibility, declares for WNBA Draft
NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee releases qualifying tournament allocations
USA Today names Iowa women’s wrestling head coach Clarissa Chun Woman of the Year
Iowa House Republicans approve bill to arm teachers
Iowa House debates educational quality, standards late Wednesday night
Advertisement

NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee releases qualifying tournament allocations

The Big Ten leads all conferences with 85 pre-allocated spots.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
February 29, 2024
Fans+enter+BOK+Center+before+session+one+of+the+NCAA+Wrestling+Championships+in+Tulsa%2C+Okla.+on+Thursday%2C+March+16%2C+2023.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Fans enter BOK Center before session one of the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee released qualifying tournament allocations for this year’s national championships.

The Big Ten leads all conferences with 85 pre-allocated spots, which are listed below by weight class.

125 pounds – nine spots

133 pounds – seven spots

141 pounds – 11 spots

149 pounds – nine spots

157 pounds – nine spots

165 pounds – 10 spots

174 pounds – eight spots

184 pounds – eight spots

197 pounds – seven spots

Heavyweight – seven spots

According to a release from the NCAA,  pre-allocations were awarded based on regular-season performance by conference wrestlers through Feb. 26. The pre-allocations were determined by using a sliding scale of three standards: win percentage, coaches’ rank, and RPI ranking; while never going below the base of .700 winning percentage, top 30 coaches’ ranking, and top 30 RPI ranking until reaching the maximum 29 wrestlers per weight class.

For each wrestler who reached the threshold in at least two of the three categories, his conference tournament was awarded a qualifying spot in that weight class.  For example, Iowa’s Drake Ayala along with eight other 125-pounders in the Big Ten met at least two of the three thresholds, so the conference was awarded nine pre-allocated spots in that weight class. 

Each conference is awarded a minimum of one automatic qualification per weight class, which will go to the conference tournament champion, even if they did not reach at least two of the three thresholds.  NCAA Championship spots will be awarded at conference tournaments based solely on place-finish. So, at the Big Ten Tournament, the top nine finishers at 125 pounds will automatically qualify for nationals, and the others will hope for an at-large bid. 

After the conference tournaments have concluded, the committee will meet in person to select the remaining 47 at-large qualifiers, which will be announced on March 12. Brackets and seeding will be announced on NCAA.com at 8 p.m. on March 13.  Each weight class will have 33 wrestlers.  The national tournament will be held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City March 21-23. 
More to Discover
More in Big Ten Wrestling Championships
Iowas No. 4 seeded 149-pound Max Murin wrestles Michigan State’s No. 13 seeded 149-pound Peyton Omania during session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Iowa men’s wrestler Max Murin takes ‘next best thing,’ wins third place at Big Ten Championships
Iowa head coach Tom Brands yells during session three of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday, March. 4, 2023.
Iowa men's wrestling finishes second behind Penn State at Big Ten Wrestling Championships
No. 3 seeded 285-pound Iowas Tony Cassioppi wins a match Northwestern No.4 Zach Davison during session three of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday, March. 4, 2023.
Live results | Iowa men’s wrestling competes in Session IV of 2023 Big Ten Championships
More in Latest News
Iowa women’s wrestling head coach Clarissa Chun claps during the Trailblazer Duals between No. 3 Iowa, No. 6 Sacred Heart, No. 13 Presbyterian, and No. 11 Lindenwood at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Iowa women’s wrestling made history on Sunday, hosting the first women’s wrestling dual in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated Presbyterian, 44-1, Lindenwood, 43-0, and Sacred Heart, 40-4.
USA Today names Iowa women’s wrestling head coach Clarissa Chun Woman of the Year
The inside of the gold dome is seen during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The Republicans have 34 seats in the senate and the Democrats have 16 seats.
Iowa House Republicans approve bill to arm teachers
The Iowa State Capitol is seen in Des Moines on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.
Iowa House debates educational quality, standards late Wednesday night
More in Men's Wrestling
Iowa head coach Tom Brands observes a men’s wrestling dual between No. 4 Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 34-7.
Iowa men's wrestling hands Oklahoma State its first loss of season
Iowa 133-pound Brody Teske gestures after defeating Wisconsin Nicolar Rivera during a men’s wrestling dual between No. 4 Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 34-7. (Cody Blissett/ The Daily Iowan)
Iowa men's wrestling's seniors shine in final home meet against Wisconsin
Head Coach Tom Brands and Assistant Coaches Ryan Morningstar and Bobby Telford coach from the sidelines during a dual between Iowa’s 133-pound Cullen Shchriever and Columbia’s 125-pound Nick Babin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Live updates | Iowa men's wrestling hosts top-ranked Penn State
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in