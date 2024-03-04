Jewish Voice for Peace rallies for ceasefire of Israel-Hamas war

The Eastern Iowa chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace held a rally in Iowa City Sunday to demand an immediate ceasefire in Israel and Palestine. The rally included over 100 Jewish constituents and allies.

The demonstration took place at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area during a Johnson County Democrats of Iowa fundraiser event. A press release from the Jewish Voice for Peace stated they wanted to make sure their demands were heard by Democratic elected officials of Johnson County.

According to the Johnson County Democratic website, key speakers at the political event included State Auditor Rob Sand, congressional candidate Christina Bohannan, Iowa Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, Democratic leader of the Iowa House, and Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque.

Jewish members and allies took part in the rally, calling on elected officials to agree to a list of demands.

The demands include a call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Palestine and Israel, the release of all hostages and political prisoners, the delivery of ample humanitarian aid to Gaza, and an end to U.S. military aid and weapon sales to Israel.

RELATED: JoCo calls for ceasefire

The organization also demanded that elected officials listen to their demands and actions instead of “big-money lobby groups like AIPAC.”

AIPAC, or the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, is an American pro-Israel organization.

According to Samantha Brotman, co-founder of the Jewish Voice for Peace Eastern Iowa, the group’s mission is to work for a “just and lasting peace according to principles of human rights, equality, and international law for all the people of Israel and Palestine.”

Brotman said she watched as violence escalated in Gaza and the West Bank over the past few months, with a rising death toll of 30,000 civilians in Gaza, according to the Associated Press.

“We want our elected officials to be saying out loud that they want a ceasefire. We want our community members to understand what’s going on and to put the pressure on their leaders and their community members,” Brotman said.

Brotman hopes the audience of elected officials will feel compelled to take action alongside the organization.

Ariel Levin, co-founder of the Jewish Voice for Peace Eastern Iowa, urges people to understand the importance of the organization’s rally, and the importance of using their voice to take action.

“Just sending the message that Jewish safety and Palestinian safety are not a zero-sum game, and that this is something that we’re doing for our communities and our people and the people that we care about,” Levin said.