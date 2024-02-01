JoCo Board of Supervisors signs resolution calling for ceasefire of Israel-Hamas war

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution Thursday calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to the Israel-Hamas war.

The resolution calls for aid in the return of those unlawfully detained, committed to stand against antisemitism, Islamophobia, and bigotry.

After discussion between the supervisors and input from the public, the supervisors unanimously approved the resolution.

Supervisor Lisa Green-Douglass said the resolution for the Israel-Hamas war is not the only important conflict happening right now. Supervisor V Fixmer-Oraiz agreed and encouraged the public to continue voicing their opinions about other conflicts to the board.

“It’s certainly not the only conflict in the world, and there are always local implications when we’re looking at this level of harm,” Fixmer-Oraiz said. “I just wanted to say that I appreciate all the work that’s been done, and I am supportive of a resolution.”

The Iowa City City Council passed a resolution on Jan. 2 calling for a ceasefire over the Israel-Hamas war in a 4-3 vote. On Jan. 16, the Coralville City Council passed its resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and Israel.