The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Kristin Juszczyk designs custom vest for Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark passes Pete Maravich for NCAA all-time scoring record
Seniors shine during No. 6 Iowa women’s basketball win against No. 2 Ohio State
Celebrities show out for Iowa women's basketball's game against Ohio State
Iowa men’s basketball keeps NCAA Tournament hopes alive with road win at Northwestern
Advertisement

Photos: No. 6 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Byline photo of Emily Nyberg
Byline photo of Grace Smith
Byline photo of Cody Blissett
Ayrton Breckenridge, Emily Nyberg, Grace Smith, and Cody Blissett
March 3, 2024

No. 6 Iowa defeated No. 2 Ohio State, 93-83, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. The game also acted as the Hawkeye’s senior day honoring seniors Sharon Goodman, Molly Davis, Gabby Marshall, Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena hosted several celebrities during the game including Lynette Woodard, Maya Moore, Nolan Ryan, Travis Scott, Rebecca Lobo, and Kevin Miles known for his roll as Jake from State Farm.

Iowa guard Molly Davis suffered a major injury during the second quarter and was carried off the court. She was brought out in a wheelchair at the end of the game.

Clark became the NCAA all-time leading scorer for both men’s and women’s basketball, passing Pete Maravich.

While Iowa led in rebounds 38 over Ohio States 31, Iowa lacked in the three point percentage 39.3 to the Buckeyes 46.7.

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke ended the game with 23 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. Clark had 35 points six rebounds, and nine assists.

Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon had 24 points, two rebounds and nine assists. Forward Rebeka Mikulasikova had 14 points, eights rebounds, and three assists. 

Iowa will compete in the Big Ten quarterfinals in Minneapolis Minn. on Friday, March 8.

2024_03_03_iowawbbohiostate_slides_0001
Gallery30 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
An ESPN crew member walks through a curtain during College Gameday before a basketball game between No. 6 Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 93-83.

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall listens to a question during a Iowa women’s basketball press conference for seniors at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, March 1, 2024.
Photos: Iowa women's basketball senior press conference
Middle hitter Rosa Vesty seen serving the ball during a volleyball match between Iowa and Grand Canyon University at Xtream Arena in Coralville on September 10, 2023. The Antleopes defeated the Hawkeyes 3-0.
Press Box Banter: Iowa volleyball with Rosa Vesty
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walks onto the court during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73.
Photos: Iowa fourth-year guard Caitlin Clark enters WNBA Draft
More in Photo
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark backpedaled after scoring a 3-pointer during a basketball game between No. 6 Iowa and Minnesota at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 108-60. Clark scored 33 points.
Photos: No. 6 Iowa women's basketball vs. Minnesota
Iowa forward Payton Sandfort celebrates after grabbing the game-sealing rebound during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 90-81.
Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Penn State
Iowa fan Kirk Nelson poses for a portrait with his service dog Rosie, named after the Rose Bowl. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 14-6, during a baseball game between No. 18 Iowa and Northern Illinois at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.
Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Northern Illinois
More in Sports
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark warms up before a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Kristin Juszczyk designs custom vest for Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark
A Nike advertisement of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is seen on The Edge building on East Burlington Street in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The poster was put up in the early morning.
Caitlin Clark passes Pete Maravich for NCAA all-time scoring record
Iowas Ben Wilmes looks to the crowd during a baseball game between No. 18 Iowa and Loras College at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Duhawks, 20-6.
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s series loss to Ole Miss
About the Contributors
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in