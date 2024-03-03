Photos: No. 6 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 2 Ohio State

No. 6 Iowa defeated No. 2 Ohio State, 93-83, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. The game also acted as the Hawkeye’s senior day honoring seniors Sharon Goodman, Molly Davis, Gabby Marshall, Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena hosted several celebrities during the game including Lynette Woodard, Maya Moore, Nolan Ryan, Travis Scott, Rebecca Lobo, and Kevin Miles known for his roll as Jake from State Farm.

Iowa guard Molly Davis suffered a major injury during the second quarter and was carried off the court. She was brought out in a wheelchair at the end of the game.

Clark became the NCAA all-time leading scorer for both men’s and women’s basketball, passing Pete Maravich.

While Iowa led in rebounds 38 over Ohio States 31, Iowa lacked in the three point percentage 39.3 to the Buckeyes 46.7.

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke ended the game with 23 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. Clark had 35 points six rebounds, and nine assists.

Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon had 24 points, two rebounds and nine assists. Forward Rebeka Mikulasikova had 14 points, eights rebounds, and three assists.

Iowa will compete in the Big Ten quarterfinals in Minneapolis Minn. on Friday, March 8.