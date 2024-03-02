Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball against No. 2 Ohio State, senior day festivities

March Madness is here. One of the most highly anticipated games of the women’s college basketball season will take place on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena — No. 2 Ohio State against No. 6 Iowa. ESPN’s College Gameday will air live from Iowa City on Sunday morning, and senior day festivities, celebrating Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, Molly Davis, and Sharon Goodman will occur after the game. Clark is 18 points away from breaking the NCAA all-time scoring record, which has been held by Pete Maravich since 1970.

Track Clark’s points on The Daily Iowan‘s page dedicated to her stats and coverage.

Matchup: Iowa (25-4, 14-3 Big Ten) vs. Ohio State (25-3, 16-1 Big Ten)

Parking: Lots will open at 8 a.m.

Doors: All arena doors will open to ticketed fans at 9 a.m.

College Gameday: The show will air from 10-11 a.m. and be hosted by Elle Duncan alongside commentators Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck, and Holly Rowe.

Scheduled game time: Noon Central Time

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

Tickets: As of Saturday morning, the cheapest get-in tickets to Sunday’s game were $283 on SeatGeek and $388 on TickPick. The most expensive seats were $6,999 on SeatGeek and $11,285 on TickPick.

According to TickPick data shared with USA TODAY and The Washington Post earlier this week, the average purchase price for tickets to Ohio State at Iowa ($557) is more than $150 greater than the next-most expensive women’s basketball game ever, college or WNBA. Michigan at Iowa on Feb. 15, when Clark became the NCAA all-time women’s scoring leader, was previously the most expensive women’s basketball game ever with an average ticket price of $394.

$5 University of Iowa student tickets are sold out.

TV: FOX, FoxSports.com, and the Fox Sports app.

FOX will livestream postgame interviews and the senior day ceremony on YouTube, TikTok, FoxSports.com, and the Fox Sports app.

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Sarah Kustok (color analyst), Allison Williams (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network and Sirius XM (CH 84)