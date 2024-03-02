The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Seven-story Caitlin Clark Nike ad unveiled in downtown Iowa City

The banner, located at 125 E. Burlington St. covers the east-facing wall of the building.
Byline photo of Jack Moore
Jack Moore, News Editor
March 2, 2024
A+Nike+advertisement+of+Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+is+seen+on+The+Edge+building+on+East+Burlington+Street+in+downtown+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+March+2%2C+2024.+The+poster+was+put+up+in+the+early+morning.+
Ayrton Breckenridge
A Nike advertisement of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is seen on The Edge building on East Burlington Street in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The poster was put up in the early morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

A Nike ad of the University of Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark was unveiled on Saturday in downtown Iowa City. The banner spans the side of Edge Iowa City, a seven-story building.

Located at 125 E. Burlington St., the banner depicts Clark during a jump shot and covers the east-facing wall of the building. In the top left corner, a Nike logo and Iowa’s Tigerhawk logo are also included. Nike published an advertisement featuring Clark with the saying “You break it, you own it” after she broke the NCAA all-time women’s scoring record on Feb. 15.

Clark now holds the record with 3,650 points and is 18 points away from breaking the NCAA all-time scoring record held by Pete Maravich since 1970.

The banner comes two days after Clark declared for the WNBA 2024 draft, foregoing her fifth year of eligibility that was granted due to COVID-19.

Clark has gained national fame for breaking numerous women’s basketball records. Iowa women’s basketball most recently played against Minnesota on Wednesday and won 108-60 behind Clark’s second straight triple double.  The team will take on Ohio State in the last regular season game on Sunday.

The UI athletics communications team was not immediately available for comment.
Jack Moore, News Editor
he/him/his
Jack Moore is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication. He is from Cedar Rapids Iowa. Along with working at The Daily Iowan, Jack works for the University of Iowa's UI-REACH program as a Resident Assistant. UI-REACH is a program for students with learning, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities intended to provide support to these students throughout their college experience. Additionally, Jack is involved in Iowa City's live music scene as he plays bass for local Iowa City band "Two Canes."
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
