Photos: Iowa women’s basketball senior press conference

After Iowa guard Caitlin Clark announced her decision to enter the WNBA draft yesterday, Clark and other seniors, along with head coach Lisa Bluder, answered questions from the media about the decision as well as the rest of the season. Bluder also discussed the importance of this Sunday’s game against No. 2 Ohio State.

Clark said she is ready for the next chapter and that her biggest focus right now is the national title. “To be honest, I’m not looking that far ahead into the WNBA” said Clark.

Iowa center Sharon Goodman announced to her teammates two days ago that she would not be returning to Iowa and that her teammates were very supportive of her decision. Goodman is not entering the transfer portal and plans to pursue nursing school.

Iowa guard Kate Martin discussed her plans for the future and said that she hopes to be like coach Bluder one day in the coaching world. “Hopefully, I can be half as good of a coach as her someday,” said Martin.

After asking Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall about her time at this program, she said the thing she’ll miss the most is being around her teammates every day.

Coach Bluder said that one of her main goals of the program is to create strong leaders and that she believes that all of the seniors are.

The Hawkeyes will conclude their regular season at home on Sunday, March 3.