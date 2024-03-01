The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

State dismisses all sports betting charges
Press Box Banter: Iowa volleyball with Rosa Vesty
Iowa Republicans plan to reform Area Education Agencies passes House vote
Religious freedom bill on its way to governor’s desk
Higher education overhaul passes Iowa House
Photos: Iowa women’s basketball senior press conference

Byline photo of Cody Blissett
Cody Blissett, Visual Editor
March 1, 2024

 

After Iowa guard Caitlin Clark announced her decision to enter the WNBA draft yesterday, Clark and other seniors, along with head coach Lisa Bluder, answered questions from the media about the decision as well as the rest of the season. Bluder also discussed the importance of this Sunday’s game against No. 2 Ohio State.

Clark said she is ready for the next chapter and that her biggest focus right now is the national title. “To be honest, I’m not looking that far ahead into the WNBA” said Clark.

Iowa center Sharon Goodman announced to her teammates two days ago that she would not be returning to Iowa and that her teammates were very supportive of her decision. Goodman is not entering the transfer portal and plans to pursue nursing school.

Iowa guard Kate Martin discussed her plans for the future and said that she hopes to be like coach Bluder one day in the coaching world. “Hopefully, I can be half as good of a coach as her someday,” said Martin.

After asking Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall about her time at this program, she said the thing she’ll miss the most is being around her teammates every day.

Coach Bluder said that one of her main goals of the program is to create strong leaders and that she believes that all of the seniors are.

The Hawkeyes will conclude their regular season at home on Sunday, March 3.

2024_03_01_WBBSeniorPressConference_CB0001
Gallery9 Photos
Cody Blissett
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder leaves an Iowa women’s basketball press conference for seniors at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, March 1, 2024.

About the Contributor
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
