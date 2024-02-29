The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: No. 6 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Minnesota

Byline photo of Emily Nyberg
Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Emily Nyberg and Ayrton Breckenridge
February 29, 2024

The No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 108-60, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, MN, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The win sets Iowa at 14-3 in conference play.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes in points with 33, but the win was a team effort with multiple players scoring in the double digits.

After breaking the all-time NCAA women’s scoring record against Illinois, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark was set to break the all-time men’s scoring record within the season. After scoring 33 points against Minnesota, she needs 18 more to become the all-time record-holder for both.

Although she did not get the 51 points needed, it was a big game for Clark. She broke the Big Ten career three-pointer and NCAA single-season three-pointer records in the game. Clark also achieved her 17th triple-double.

Iowa guards Gabbie Marshal and Taylor McCabe also had a big game with Marshall scoring her 1000 career points with the Hawkeyes and McCabe making four three-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Iowa next faces Ohio State at home on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

IowaMNSelects_EN
Gallery29 Photos
Emily Nyberg
Fans wait to enter Williams Arena before a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, MN, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

About the Contributors
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
