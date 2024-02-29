Photos: Iowa fourth-year guard Caitlin Clark enters WNBA Draft

Fourth-year Iowa guard Caitlin Clark announced she will enter the 2024 WNBA Draft via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. In entering the draft Clark will forego her fifth and final year of eligibility at Iowa.

Clark is projected to be the first-overall pick in the 2024 Draft, which the Indiana Fever currently holds.

Her final regular season game as a Hawkeye will be on Sunday in a match-up between No. 4 Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Her announcement comes after breaking two major records, Kelsey Plum’s NCAA women’s all-time scoring record on Feb. 15, and Lynette Woodard’s record for most points scored in a women’s college basketball history on Feb. 28.