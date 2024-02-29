The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa fourth-year guard Caitlin Clark enters WNBA Draft

DI Visuals Staff
February 29, 2024

Fourth-year Iowa guard Caitlin Clark announced she will enter the 2024 WNBA Draft via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. In entering the draft Clark will forego her fifth and final year of eligibility at Iowa. 

Clark is projected to be the first-overall pick in the 2024 Draft, which the Indiana Fever currently holds.

Her final regular season game as a Hawkeye will be on Sunday in a match-up between No. 4 Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. 

Her announcement comes after breaking two major records, Kelsey Plum’s NCAA women’s all-time scoring record on Feb. 15, and Lynette Woodard’s record for most points scored in a women’s college basketball history on Feb. 28.

Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walks onto the court during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73.

