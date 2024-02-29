The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark drops a 30-point triple-double in Iowa Women’s Basketball blowout vs. Minnesota

Caitlin Clark put up 32 points 12 assists and 10 rebounds in her 6th career 30 point triple-double in the Hawkeyes dominating 108-60 win.
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
February 29, 2024
About the Contributors
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
