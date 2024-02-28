The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

UI to add bachelor’s degree of administration in entrepreneurship

The addition comes after the Iowa Board of Regents approved the new programs on Wednesday.
Byline photo of Shreya Reddy
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
February 28, 2024
The+Old+Capitol+Building+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on++Tuesday+April%2C+25%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan
The Old Capitol Building is seen in Iowa City on Tuesday April, 25, 2023.

The University of Iowa will offer two new programs for students in August.  

The Iowa Board of Regents approved the UI’s request to create a bachelor’s degree of administration in entrepreneurship at the Tippie College of Business and an online Executive Master’s of Health Administration through the College of Public Health.

Bachelor’s of administration in entrepreneurship at Tippie

The new major will be offered through Tippie’s management and entrepreneurial department and enhance the college’s existing entrepreneurship programs.

Three newly required courses and electives will also be added.

Tanya Uden-Holman, UI associate provost for undergraduate education, said Tippie’s Management and Entrepreneurship Department hopes to expand on existing programs and provide students with access to technology innovation, entrepreneurial finance, and entrepreneurial leadership.

Additionally, the program will require students to meet the experiential learning graduation requirement called RISE research which includes research, internships, study abroad, and experiential learning.

Core courses will be taught by existing tenured track faculty and instructional track faculty and all funding for the program will be from Tippie’s budget, Uden-Holman said.

Online Executive Master’s of Health Administration

Through the College of Public Health, the program would help provide professionals with additional knowledge and skills in health care leadership.

Amanda Thein, UI associate provost of graduate and professional education, said the online modality would allow those health care professionals who cannot take in-person courses.

All courses will be delivered in an asynchronous format and be taught by primary faculty members in the Department of Health Management and Policy.

The current Executive Master of Health Administration at the UI will be enhanced by the newer modality and will make the degree more accessible.

Factors such as the aging population, increased demand for health care services, and a shortage of qualified professionals have continued to keep the demand high, Thein said.

“There is a strong need for healthcare leaders in the U.S. and in Iowa,” Thein said.
About the Contributor
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Shreya Reddy is a freshman at the University of Iowa. Coming from a small town in Kansas, Shreya is double majoring in English and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. Before coming to the Daily Iowan, she has written for her neighborhood magazine and her schools literary magazine as well as writing an investigative journalism piece.
