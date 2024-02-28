The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Iowa City’s Culinary Culture is Showcased at Top Chef

Iowa City’s most famous culinary completion was held at the Graduate Hotel to highlight local restaurants. David Consuelos has more on what was cooking.
David Consuelos, DITV Reporter
February 28, 2024
About the Contributor
David Consuelos, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
David Consuelos is a senior at the University of Iowa. This is his second year at the Daily Iowan and he is studying Analytical Economics. he enjoys reporting on local businesses, events, and Hawkeye sports.
